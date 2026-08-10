Duke's MSG Clash With Texas Tech Just Got More Interesting

The Duke Blue Devils will face arguably the most difficult non-conference schedule of any team in college basketball next season.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff assembled a slew of premier opponents for their club to face early in the season, which is fantastic for the program's growth as a unit and for college basketball fans.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke was originally supposed to face Michigan at Madison Square Garden before the bout was axed altogether due to ongoing media rights disputes. The Wolverines were replaced by Texas Tech, which Duke will face at MSG on Dec. 21.

The Red Raiders were probably one of Duke's weaker non-con opponents relative to the number of elite squads it will take on, but a recent signing could now change the trajectory of that game.

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) dribbles the ball defended by Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech Brings Back Former Star Forward Darrion Williams

It was announced on Friday that former Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams will return to Lubbock for a fifth season of eligibility. This comes after US District Court Judge Charlotte Sweeney granted a preliminary injunction to all high school class of 2022 athletes who finished their fourth season of eligibility in the spring, giving them a fifth year.

Williams was not selected in the 2026 NBA Draft and did not participate in Summer League. Amid the NCAA's appeal efforts for all of these fifth-year eligibility cases, all signings must be taken with a grain of salt. But for now, TTU might have just assembled one of the best duos in college basketball next season.

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) on the court during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams spent two seasons with the Red Raiders from 2023-25 and was one of the best players in the nation two years ago. In 2024-25 with Texas Tech, the 6'6" forward averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals a night on 43.9% shooting from the field. Williams earned First Team All-Big 12 honors and helped TTU reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Williams transferred to NC State for the 2025-26 campaign, where he put up solid numbers for a disappointing Wolfpack club with Will Wade that finished 20-14 overall and fell in the First Four.

Again, there is still so much uncertainty with these fifth-year players and who will actually be eligible to play at what school, but for now, the addition of Williams completely changes the trajectory of Texas Tech next season. This adds one more potentially elite opponent for Duke.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland in the second half against the Akron Zips during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech Could Be Scary With Williams

There are lots of questions about Grant McCasland's team heading into the season. It lost star guard Christian Anderson and its fourth- and fifth-leading scorers from a season ago (LeJuan Watts and Jaylen Petty, respectively).

However, it is returning two-time AP All-American JT Toppin, though Toppin tore his ACL in February, and it is unclear when he will actually return to the court.

JT Toppin leaves the floor on his crutches after Texas Tech beat Kansas State 100-72 in a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If TTU keeps Williams and gets Toppin back fully healthy, that will quickly become one of the best duos in the entire sport next season, and will certainly be a challenge for the Blue Devils to take on.

McCasland also landed some intriguing transfers, including Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (20.7 ppg at UNLV), Cruz Davis (20.1 ppg at Hofstra), and Jamichael Stillwell (11.6 ppg at UCF).

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