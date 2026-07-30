Ironic Part About Duke Basketball's Two Upcoming Games at MSG
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have scheduled what may be the toughest non-conference slate since Scheyer took over in 2022.
Duke fans are used to seeing the Blue Devils go through a gauntlet of a non-conference schedule, but this one will surely be a challenge. However, like in past years, this schedule will aid the Blue Devils when Selection Sunday rolls around.
The Blue Devils will face multiple legitimate Final Four contenders next season, both on neutral floors and in true road/home college basketball environments.
Duke will also play two games at Madison Square Garden in 2026-27, The World's Most Famous Arena. However, there's a bit of irony in which clubs the Blue Devils will take on at MSG.
Duke Will Face Two of Weakest Opponents at Madison Square Garden
The Blue Devils have regularly played at Madison Square Garden for a long time, as MSG is arguably the program's second home. Duke's most recent bout in the New York Knicks' arena came in December of 2025, when it fell to Texas Tech 82-81.
Scheyer and Co. have two games on the schedule at Madison Square Garden next season, but the opponents aren't exactly as elite as in past years. Duke will face Texas Tech for the second straight year on Dec. 21 and Georgia on a date to be determined later.
Now, not to say that the Red Raiders or Bulldogs are necessarily weak opponents, but relative to the Blue Devils' other elite non-con opponents, they are certainly two of the weakest on the docket.
Texas Tech has the potential to be a threat in the Big 12 with star JT Toppin on the roster, but a lot of the rest of its roster is unknown. Georgia doesn't have much hype around it heading into the year, but it could certainly be a tournament team.
The Blue Devils faced Kansas and Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden last season. Both squads were considered fairly high-level opponents at the time.
The Rest of Duke's Non-Con Slate Is Loaded
Again, Georgia and Texas Tech aren't bad teams, but Duke will probably be somewhat comfortable favorites in both of its contests at its "second home." Additionally, TTU and UGA also lose ground in this conversation just based on the other opponents Scheyer and Co. will meet.
Before the start of league play, Duke will have already played four legitimate Final Four contenders, at least based on their preseason expectations: Michigan State, Illinois, UConn, and Florida.
Duke will also face Gonzaga on Feb. 20 in Detroit, though its outlook is much more in question now after guard Mario Saint-Supery shockingly announced his decision to return to his home country of Spain and play professionally a few weeks ago.
Above all, the fact that Texas Tech and Georgia are clearly two of Duke's weakest Power Conference non-conference foes is a testament to the job Scheyer and his staff did regarding non-conference scheduling. Duke is hoping to be a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season, and this schedule certainly makes that possible from a strength-of-schedule standpoint.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine