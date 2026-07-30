Ironic Part About Duke Basketball's Two Upcoming Games at MSG

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have scheduled what may be the toughest non-conference slate since Scheyer took over in 2022.

Duke fans are used to seeing the Blue Devils go through a gauntlet of a non-conference schedule, but this one will surely be a challenge. However, like in past years, this schedule will aid the Blue Devils when Selection Sunday rolls around.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils will face multiple legitimate Final Four contenders next season, both on neutral floors and in true road/home college basketball environments.

Duke will also play two games at Madison Square Garden in 2026-27, The World's Most Famous Arena. However, there's a bit of irony in which clubs the Blue Devils will take on at MSG.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Will Face Two of Weakest Opponents at Madison Square Garden

The Blue Devils have regularly played at Madison Square Garden for a long time, as MSG is arguably the program's second home. Duke's most recent bout in the New York Knicks' arena came in December of 2025, when it fell to Texas Tech 82-81.

Scheyer and Co. have two games on the schedule at Madison Square Garden next season, but the opponents aren't exactly as elite as in past years. Duke will face Texas Tech for the second straight year on Dec. 21 and Georgia on a date to be determined later.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland in the second half against the Akron Zips during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, not to say that the Red Raiders or Bulldogs are necessarily weak opponents, but relative to the Blue Devils' other elite non-con opponents, they are certainly two of the weakest on the docket.

Texas Tech has the potential to be a threat in the Big 12 with star JT Toppin on the roster, but a lot of the rest of its roster is unknown. Georgia doesn't have much hype around it heading into the year, but it could certainly be a tournament team.

The Blue Devils faced Kansas and Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden last season. Both squads were considered fairly high-level opponents at the time.

Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden shouts during second half action as Quinnipiac takes on Florida during a NCAA mens basketball game at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Rest of Duke's Non-Con Slate Is Loaded

Again, Georgia and Texas Tech aren't bad teams, but Duke will probably be somewhat comfortable favorites in both of its contests at its "second home." Additionally, TTU and UGA also lose ground in this conversation just based on the other opponents Scheyer and Co. will meet.

Before the start of league play, Duke will have already played four legitimate Final Four contenders, at least based on their preseason expectations: Michigan State, Illinois, UConn, and Florida.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Mario Saint-Supery (17) dribbles against Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke will also face Gonzaga on Feb. 20 in Detroit, though its outlook is much more in question now after guard Mario Saint-Supery shockingly announced his decision to return to his home country of Spain and play professionally a few weeks ago.

Above all, the fact that Texas Tech and Georgia are clearly two of Duke's weakest Power Conference non-conference foes is a testament to the job Scheyer and his staff did regarding non-conference scheduling. Duke is hoping to be a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season, and this schedule certainly makes that possible from a strength-of-schedule standpoint.

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