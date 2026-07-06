Duke Football's Revenge Game With Miami Involves More Than Mensah

The Duke football program was hit with a major slap in the face this offseason after securing its first ACC Championship since 1989.

Following winning the conference crown, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff had legitimate hope to be the favorites out of the ACC in 2026, with star quarterback Darian Mensah coming back.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, disaster struck. About three weeks after publicly announcing his return to Duke for the 2026 season, Mensah announced his intentions to hit the transfer portal with literal hours to go before the entry window was set to close.

Following a lawsuit by Duke that never reached court, Mensah officially entered the portal and committed to Miami. Not only were Duke fans in shock, but it also set the program back a few steps. The Blue Devils will take on Miami in Coral Gables next season, which obviously sets the stage for a big-time revenge game. However, Mensah isn't the only former Blue Devil now on the other side.

Duke's Revenge Game With Miami Also Features Cooper Barkate

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mensah was the best quarterback in the ACC last season, leading the conference in passing yards (3,973) and passing touchdowns (34), while throwing only six interceptions. But his favorite target, Cooper Barkate, also headed to the Hurricanes with him.

Barkate transferred to Duke from Harvard ahead of the 2025 season, and not only was he Diaz and Co.'s top wideout, but he was one of the best Duke receivers of the last decade.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. (20) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barkate became the first Duke 1,000-yard receiver since Jamison Crowder in 2014, finishing second in the ACC in receiving yards (1,106) and receiving touchdowns (7), while finishing fourth in receptions (72).

The elite duo of Mensah and Barkate were catalysts for a Duke team that led the ACC in points per game (34.6) and total touchdowns (63). The pair was poised to be one of the most dominant offensive one-two punches in the league next year, and although that remains the case, it won't be for the Blue Devils.

Duke Can Get Sweet Revenge on Mensah and Barkate

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) prepares for a snap in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, players can't be knocked for securing higher paychecks via the transfer portal. But that doesn't mean that this is also an amazing revenge opportunity for Duke. Miami will enter the 2026 season as true National Championship contenders, whereas most view the Blue Devils as a team lucky to make it to a bowl game.

If the Blue Devils can come into Coral Gables and steal a victory against their former two players who left the offense depleted, that would be one of the biggest highlights of the 2026 campaign.