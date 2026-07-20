Duke Commit Kager Knueppel Turns Heads in Peach Jam Semis

The Nike EYBL Peach Jam has now concluded, with Florida Rebels being crowned the champions.

Several recruits targeted by the Duke basketball program played in the event and delivered extremely impressive performances.

5-star 2027 point guard Beckham Black, the second 2027 recruit head coach Jon Scheyer and Co. offered, was stellar across Peach Jam. The Blue Devils' lone commit in the 2027 recruiting class, 4-star forward Kager Knueppel, didn't have an all-around elite showing, but put together his best game in the semifinals.

Wisconsin Lutheran's Kager Knueppel (1) dunks against Madison Memorial during the WIAA Division 1 boys state championship basketball game on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Lutheran won the game, 57-37. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kager Knueppel Shines in Peach Jam Semifinals Loss

Team Herro reached the Peach Jam semifinals, where it was defeated by Florida Rebels, 84-76. In the loss, Knueppel showcased his offensive versatility and talent with his best game of the entire event.

In 32 minutes of action, the 6'10" forward went for a team-high 24 points, a team-high eight rebounds, and a team-high five blocks to go along with a steal on 8-of-13 (61.5%) shooting from three-point range. All of Knueppel's shots in the contest came from beyond the arc.

Knueppel tallied 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the perimeter in the first half alone. It was 2027 point guard Cayden Daughtry who stole the show across Peach Jam with one of the most impressive runs in the tournament's history, but Knueppel was extremely impressive as well. Daughtry tallied 32 points and seven assists for Florida Rebels in the semifinals victory and went on to win Peach Jam MVP.

Wisconsin Lutheran's Kager Knueppel (1) breaks past Madison Memorial's Lavonte Johnson (15) during the WIAA Division 1 boys state championship basketball game on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kager Knueppel Building Momentum

Knueppel was widely expected to commit to Duke, given his older brother Kon spent his lone year of college basketball with the Blue Devils before becoming the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

The Wisconsin native, following his commitment to the Blue Devils, quickly became one of the biggest risers in the entire 2027 recruiting class. Knueppel is now rated as the No. 22 overall player, No. 2 power forward, and No. 2 player out of the state of Wisconsin, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Wisconsin Lutheran's Kager Knueppel (1) elevates for two against Madison Memorial during the WIAA Division 1 boys state championship basketball game on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Lutheran won the game, 57-37. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Knueppel may be listed as a big man, but he already boasts fantastic outside shooting potential and the ability to handle the basketball and create. With his length and athleticism that are already there, he projects as a long-term gem with some time under Scheyer's development.

In seven games for Team Herro across Peach Jam, Knueppel averaged 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game on 45.9% shooting from the field and 45.0% shooting from three-point range on 5.7 attempts a contest.