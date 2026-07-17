Duke Basketball Target Beckham Black Shines in Peach Jam Victory

The Duke basketball program has been involved in the recruitment of 5-star 2027 point guard Beckham Black for a few months now, and he has only been raising his stock throughout the summer.

Following Marcus Spears Jr. reclassifying into the 2026 recruiting class and committing to Texas, Black has jumped to the No. 1 overall spot in the national recruiting rankings according to ESPN and the No. 2 overall player per the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

The elite prospect is currently competing in the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, SC with AB Elite. To keep it simple, Black has been stellar.

No. 1 player in the Class of 2027 Beckham Black is putting on a SHOW at Peach Jam 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VcEwbAO7hl — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) July 16, 2026

Beckham Black Delivers in AB Elite Victory Over Brad Beal Elite

In its third game of the Peach Jam, Black and AB Elite took on Brad Beal Elite on Thursday in what became a thriller down the stretch. The 6'3" 5-star recruit was a catalyst in a 76-63 win for AB Elite.

Against Brad Beal Elite, Black went for a game-high 24 points and a game-high six assists to go along with two rebounds and a steal on 8-of-15 (53.3%) shooting from the field and 3-of-7 (42.9%) shooting from three-point range.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That wasn't even Black's top performance of the Peach Jam so far. Against MeanStreets on Wednesday, he tallied 37 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists, and three steals on 14-of-20 (70%) shooting from the floor, 2-of-5 (40%) shooting from the perimeter, and 7-of-9 (77.8%) from the free-throw line. Black currently ranks second among all players through the Peach Jam in scoring (27.7 points per game) and fourth in assists (5.0).

AB Elite is now 3-0 in the event with wins over Brad Beal Elite, MeanStreets, and PG Elite. It will face Mokan Elite (10:30 am ET) and Indy Heat (4:30 pm ET) on Friday.

STATEMENT game from the No. 1 PG in the class of 2027 🫣🔥

His 37 PTS, 5 REB, and 4 AST led AB Elite to the 86-69 win over Meanstreets.@beckhamblack0 pic.twitter.com/SlFXpV0r6h — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) July 15, 2026

Beckham Black Continuing To Turn Heads

Black is quickly turning into one of the most prized recruits in the entire 2027 recruiting class with his elite play throughout the summer. Before returning to the Nike EYBL circuit, he won a gold medal alongside incoming Duke rookie Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje at the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup.

Black averaged 12.3 points and a team-high 8.3 assists in seven games for Team USA.

TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) passes near Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Southeastern Prep (FL) product recently set an official visit to Texas in September and has received offers from several marquee programs, including Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Kansas, North Carolina, and Duke.

Scheyer got involved in the Beckham Black sweepstakes early, but it will be a fierce battle to land his services.