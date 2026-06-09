Comparing Duke Basketball's Ceiling With UNC's Next Season

The Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season with pretty different expectations.

Duke has established itself as a national title favorite after head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff rebuilt the roster in a way that has it ready to compete for a national title.

The Blue Devils mixed continuity, veteran contributors, and elite young talent in a perfect way that bodes well for a squad primed for a deep NCAA Tournament run. Duke is probably the deepest team in college basketball heading into the year, and this is assuredly the most championship-ready team Scheyer and Co. have had.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As for North Carolina, it's a bit of a different story, as the offseason over in Chapel Hill was riddled with departures and new additions. New Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone did about as good a job as he could've done with the portal, given how late he stepped in as the program's new head coach.

With so many new faces in Carolina next season, there still isn't much evidence on how consistently a team compiled of almost entirely newcomers can succeed at a high level. Still, UNC definitely has the potential to be competitive at the top of the ACC if these new pieces gel.

Let's compare Duke and North Carolina's realistic ceilings for next season.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) shoots past Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke's Ceiling: National Championship

This is obviously every program's ceiling, but it's a realistic one for Scheyer and Co.

Duke is bringing back three starters from last season's team in Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, and Caleb Foster, along with rotation guard Cayden Boozer and redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against High Point Panthers forward Cam'ron Fletcher (11) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Additionally, the club added Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, who has the skill set to be one of the best scorers in college basketball next season, and Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski, who was a First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and All-MVC Defensive Team selection a season ago.

The Blue Devils will be one of the biggest teams in the nation, and this could very well be the best defensive rotation Scheyer has had since he took over at Duke. The blue blood is complete with guys who will fill every role a championship-caliber team needs. This is Scheyer's best shot at winning a National Championship since he took over at the helm.

Mar 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

North Carolina's Ceiling: Second Weekend of NCAA Tournament

The Tar Heels lost eight of their top 10 scorers from last season's squad after the firing of head coach Hubert Davis. However, Malone did a great job in the portal.

North Carolina added solid backcourt pieces through the portal with Terrence Brown (Utah), Matt Able (NC State), and Neoklis Avdalas (Virginia Tech). International prospects Alexandros Samodurov and Sayon Keita, along with 5-star wing Maximo Adams, are also on their way to Chapel Hill.

March 10, 2026: Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Myles Colvin (6) knocks the ball away from Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) during the first half of the 2025 ACC Men's Baskeetball Championship at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. (Scott Kinser) | (Scott Kinser)

Again, it's really tough to project a team with entirely new faces, from the coaching staff down to the players. But, if UNC's backcourt pieces meet high expectations and Malone's scheme translates to the college game quickly, I'd say a Sweet 16 appearance, following two straight Round of 64 exits in the Big Dance, would be a success.