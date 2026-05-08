Duke and UNC Deemed Vastly Different Expecations Next Season
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The Duke basketball program underwent an offseason as successful as it could have hoped for, rebuilding its roster through continuity, veteran leadership, and elite freshman talent.
Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are bringing back four of their top six scorers from a season ago, a few high-profile transfers from the portal set to make significant impacts next season, and the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class.
This is probably the deepest team Scheyer has had since he took over at the helm for the Blue Devils, and they will enter the 2026-27 campaign as a heavyweight national title contender.
However, the same can't be said about North Carolina, who underwent a myriad of change.
North Carolina Rebuilt From the Ground Up This Offseason
After the Tar Heels fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row, the program fired head coach Hubert Davis after five seasons and brought in former NBA head coach Michael Malone, who led the Denver Nuggets to the 2023 NBA Championship.
UNC, as most head coaching changes result in, underwent a mass exodus of departures. The Heels lost eight of their top ten scorers from a season ago, including both Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson, who made up one of the most productive frontcourts in all of college basketball.
Malone has done a pretty solid job in his first offseason, bringing in talented transfers such as Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas, and Matt Able. Still, with so much roster turnover and a new coach unproven at the collegiate level, it's hard to justify high expectations for the program.
As a result, Duke and North Carolina are on two different sides of the spectrum in terms of NCAA Tournament projections.
Duke and UNC Receive Opposite Projections for 2027 NCAA Tournament
ESPN's Joe Lunardi recently released his first 2027 Bracketology update following the tournament field's expansion from 68 to 76 teams. The Blue Devils, unsurprisingly, came in as a No. 1 seed, along with Illinois, Florida, and Michigan on the top line.
On the other hand, North Carolina is a projected No. 9 seed based on its current roster, a result nowhere near good enough for the pedigree UNC carries.
In this NIL era, brand names are becoming less meaningful, and North Carolina is experiencing that firsthand. Where Duke will enter next season as a perennial national title contender, UNC looks to be an afterthought as of now.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.