Duke and UNC Deemed Vastly Different Expecations Next Season

The Duke basketball program underwent an offseason as successful as it could have hoped for, rebuilding its roster through continuity, veteran leadership, and elite freshman talent.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are bringing back four of their top six scorers from a season ago, a few high-profile transfers from the portal set to make significant impacts next season, and the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This is probably the deepest team Scheyer has had since he took over at the helm for the Blue Devils, and they will enter the 2026-27 campaign as a heavyweight national title contender.

However, the same can't be said about North Carolina, who underwent a myriad of change.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

North Carolina Rebuilt From the Ground Up This Offseason

After the Tar Heels fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row, the program fired head coach Hubert Davis after five seasons and brought in former NBA head coach Michael Malone, who led the Denver Nuggets to the 2023 NBA Championship.

UNC, as most head coaching changes result in, underwent a mass exodus of departures. The Heels lost eight of their top ten scorers from a season ago, including both Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson , who made up one of the most productive frontcourts in all of college basketball.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Malone has done a pretty solid job in his first offseason, bringing in talented transfers such as Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas, and Matt Able. Still, with so much roster turnover and a new coach unproven at the collegiate level, it's hard to justify high expectations for the program.

As a result, Duke and North Carolina are on two different sides of the spectrum in terms of NCAA Tournament projections.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) defends during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke and UNC Receive Opposite Projections for 2027 NCAA Tournament

ESPN's Joe Lunardi recently released his first 2027 Bracketology update following the tournament field's expansion from 68 to 76 teams. The Blue Devils, unsurprisingly, came in as a No. 1 seed, along with Illinois, Florida, and Michigan on the top line.

On the other hand, North Carolina is a projected No. 9 seed based on its current roster, a result nowhere near good enough for the pedigree UNC carries.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In this NIL era, brand names are becoming less meaningful, and North Carolina is experiencing that firsthand. Where Duke will enter next season as a perennial national title contender, UNC looks to be an afterthought as of now.