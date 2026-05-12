Comparing Duke's Boozer's NBA Ceiling, Floor With Caleb Wilson

With the NBA Draft Lottery now unfolded, Duke basketball freshman sensation Cameron Boozer now has a better idea of which franchise he will end up with.

Boozer entered the 2025-26 college basketball season as a consensus top-three 2026 draft prospect along with BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa and Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson. Although Boozer is still viewed as a top-three selection, there has been growing debate about whether UNC star rookie Caleb Wilson could jump Boozer into the No. 3 spot.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With the Blue Devils, the 6'9" forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three. He secured 22 double-doubles en route to earning the National Player of the Year award, cementing one of the most productive freshman campaigns in recent college basketball memory.

However, NBA front offices tend to look at ceiling above everything, hence the debate over Wilson jumping Boozer. Let's compare the ceilings and floors of both players.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson Has the Higher Ceiling

Caleb Wilson could legitimately have the highest ceiling of any player in the 2026 draft class. As a freshman with the Tar Heels, the 6'10" big man averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.5 steals a night in 24 games before missing the remainder of the season with injury.

The Atlanta native is an unbelievable athlete at 6'10" and has the potential to be a true superstar at the NBA level. Wilson can pass, protect the rim, and score at a high level. With his mixture of size, skill, and athletic ability, it's almost surprising he isn't more in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick.

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Boozer's below-the-rim, less-than-flashy playstyle has somewhat deterred NBA teams from considering him as a true superstar. Despite his sheer dominance at the college level, and really any level he has ever played at, he doesn't project as a No. 1 option on a title-contending team.

However, Boozer still brings a ton of value as the surest thing in this draft.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) scores against Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) and is fouled in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Boozer Has the Higher Floor

If both Boozer and Wilson reach their ceilings, Wilson will probably be the better NBA player. However, Boozer has the highest floor in this entire draft.

At every level Boozer has played, he has won at an elite rate and been the best player on the floor. After winning four state championships and two Gatorade Boys National Player of the Year awards in high school, he turned around and won college basketball's National Player of the Year honor while leading Duke to ACC regular season and tournament titles and the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) huddles with players during a stoppage in play against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, it will come down to which team wants to take a swing at a potential superstar or go for the safest option in the draft. Nonetheless, Boozer will undoubtedly have a long NBA career.