Blue Devils in Contention To Earn ACC Preseason POY

In the grand scheme of things, preseason awards only mean so much, but they at least display the expectations and talent levels of respective programs.

However, they can be misleading at times. Cameron Boozer was snubbed as last year's ACC Preseason Player of the Year in favor of NC State's Darrion Williams. While the Wolfpack finished the season at 20-14 overall, Boozer took home not only the ACC Player of the Year award, but National Player of the Year honors as well.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite their lack of relevance in the grand scheme of the college basketball season, they're still a fun way to predict which guys will be a program's stars in the coming campaign.

Head coach Jon Scheyer is entering 2026-27 with the deepest team he has ever had with the Blue Devils, littered with elite talent. There are certainly a few guys who could take home the ACC Preseason Player of the Year award, so let's run through some potential options.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) reacts during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

John Blackwell

Despite testing the NBA Draft waters, Blackwell will almost definitely be a Blue Devil next season. As the No. 3 overall player in the transfer portal per 247Sports, Blackwell will be in consideration for Preseason All-American honors.

As a junior at Wisconsin, the 6'4" guard established himself as one of the best scorers in the nation, averaging over 19 points on 43% shooting from the field and 38.9% from three on 7.3 attempts. Blackwell tallied 20 or more points in 15 games and 30 or more in five.

Stepping into a go-to guy role with the Blue Devils next season, Blackwell will have the freedom to get 15 shots up a night. As a career 44% shooter and 37% shooter from three, a 23-25-point-per-game-average from Blackwell isn't a crazy idea.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Patrick Ngongba

Ngongba isn't as flashy as Blackwell, but he is one of the most impactful defensive players in college basketball and will anchor a Duke frontcourt that could have the best big unit in the entire sport next season.

According to EvanMiya.com, the 6'11" rising junior ranked ninth nationally in Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating, a metric that measures a player's defensive impact while on the floor. Ngongba also displayed an ability to run in transition and switch when necessary.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ngongba was Duke's biggest breakout candidate this past season, going from 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game as a freshman to 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks a night as a sophomore.

The Virginia native returned to the Blue Devils despite playing his way into being a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. ACC Preseason Player of the Year is unlikely, but Ngongba will assuredly be one of the most impactful players in the conference.