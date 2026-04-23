Duke Cornerback Depth Chart Ahead of Chandler Rivers Draft Pick
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The NFL Draft kicks off tonight in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as teams across the league make franchise-altering selections. It is the time and place where dreams are made, and new chapters of life begin for 32 young men as the best college football players in the country earn their spot on an NFL roster.
The Duke Blue Devils will have to wait at least another day until one of their players' names is called. The favorite to be the first Duke player selected in the NFL Draft is arguably cornerback Chandler Rivers, an undersized yet feisty defender who could thrive as a nickel defender at the next level. His consistency since committing to the Blue Devils under Mike Elko in 2022 is one to cherish, and his loss will be felt in 2026.
As Duke and head coach Manny Diaz wait patiently to see their players drafted, Rivers' role on the team will have to be filled by someone, whether an incumbent starter or incoming transfer. Let's look at the depth chart at cornerback following Rivers' soon-to-be-made draft selection.
Overview of the Blue Devils cornerback room
While it is tricky to have a down-pat projection for the Blue Devils' starters, there are two players who stand out and make the most sense as potential Week 1 starters. Redshirt sophomore Landon Callahan (33 tackles, two pass breakups) and redshirt junior Kimari Robinson (34 tackles, two pass breakups) make the most sense as outside defenders.
Incoming transfers Evan Smith and Dylan Flowers have one year of eligibility remaining and hope to provide depth and rotational options on the perimeter. At nickel cornerback, redshirt sophomore Kaleb Lanier will likely back up incoming transfer and Stanford standout Che Ojarikre, who has experience at cornerback and safety from his days with the Cardinal.
What To Make of the Blue Devils Corners Following Rivers’ Departure
Kyon Loud is another transfer from Montana expected to provide depth at cornerback, while freshman Tyson Sanford could have an impressive camp to earn himself a role as an inside-out corner. Look for Robinson and Callahan to be the starting boundary corners for the Blue Devils this upcoming season, and Ojarikre projects to be Duke's nickel defender.
Overall, the cornerback room features both established talent and new faces likely to play a role in 2026. However, the depth could be shaky as Diaz's defense looks to maintain sustainability and stinginess this season.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft