Chandler Rivers' Consistency Has Him Poised to Be the Panthers' Next Standout

The Duke Blue Devils are in the middle of the best stretch of football in the program's history, winning at least eight games in each of the last four years under the combination of Mike Elko and Manny Diaz.

Last season, they pulled off an upset to win the ACC Championship for the first time in program history, and while a playoff spot was out of reach, the Blue Devils are no longer being counted out in 2026.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

A big piece to their success in the last four years has been cornerback Chandler Rivers , who will hear his name called at some point in the 2026 NFL Draft, beginning on April 23 to April 25. Rivers has done it all for Duke as a freshman All-American, was Birmingham Bowl MVP in 2023, an All-American in 2024, and a two-time All-ACC defender.

Rivers may not have the size to be a high-end perimeter cornerback in the NFL at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds. Yet, his play style and athleticism stand out for the team across the league landscape. One of those teams could be the Carolina Panthers, just a few hours southwest of Durham, and their need for a quality defensive back could lead them to Rivers.

Rivers' Playmaking Could Land Him With the Panthers

Nov 9, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) celebrates a blocked touchdown during the first half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Rivers is in contention to be the first Blue Devil selected this year, alongside standout offensive lineman Brian Parker II. Both players have the tape and abilities to be long-term pieces for respective NFL franchises, but the former could find himself as a local target for the Panthers, who are in desperate need of a playmaker at nickel heading into the selection process.

The type of player the Panthers could get from Rivers is one with the competitive juices and urgency that have made him a beloved figure at Duke for the last four seasons. He has never missed a game to injury, is always reliable when asked upon, and has shown inside-out versatility that could give Carolina ample flexibility in their secondary.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales on the field in the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The mirroring skills, quick-trigger explosiveness, ball skills, and fierceness as a run defender, Rivers matches what the Panthers are missing at cornerback, especially in the nickel role. Selecting a local college standout like the former three-star recruit from Beaumont, Texas, would be a popular selection regardless of where he's picked.