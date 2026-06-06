Why Duke's 2026 Linebacker Room Could Become ACC's Best

The Duke Blue Devils face uncertainty on their football roster heading into the 2026 college football season. While they might be the reigning ACC champions, Duke suffered heavy losses this offseason through the transfer portal and the NFL Draft exits.

Head coach Manny Diaz has been forced to navigate a difficult offseason, losing two stars to the portal in the 11th hour, but has since been able to replenish with intriguing talent on both sides of the ball. There are clear strengths and weaknesses for the Blue Devils, though finding a debilitating weakness won't be easy.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz lifts the ACC trophy with offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One key strength is at linebacker, which has an unusually high ceiling that could help transform Duke's defense into a stingy unit this upcoming season.

Duke's Linebacker Trio Could Be Force in ACC

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) stops the run by Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils have a clear strength at linebacker, and it starts from their best playmaker, Luke Mergott, the hero from last year's ACC title game and one of the program's top players. The redshirt junior was thrust into the lineup last year after incumbent starter Nick Morris missed the rest of the season with an injury, allowing Mergott to take full advantage and make plays for defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke weekly.

Morris hopes to play a full season this year as a key X-factor for the regular season. The sixth-year senior has the tools to be a formidable starter at the second level and put it all together for a healthy season that could lead to an NFL team offering him a chance as a priority undrafted free agent. Both Morris and Mergott are already a sound duo at the position, but redshirt junior Kendall Johnson and true sophomore Bradley Gompers are stout defenders themselves.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) intercepts a pass intended for Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) helps defend to end the game in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Johnson may arguably have the highest ceiling of both Mergott and Morris, while Gompers is a key player from Duke's 2025 recruiting class as one of the top prospects on the roster. When I look at this group, they could be the best linebacker room in the entire ACC, with the combination of Mergott's playmaking ability, Morris' experience, Johnson's physicality and athleticism, and Gompers' potential.

Expectations for Duke Linebackers Will Remain High

Dec 23, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (36) reacts after a defensive stop during the first half against the Troy Trojans at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Diaz has this knack for doing more with less on his roster for the last two seasons. It feels like the program is slowly but surely finding the right combination to put it altogether for a 10-win season during his tenure, and the linebacker room should play an ample part in that. The player I'm most excited about at the position is Johnson, who has a future in the NFL if he reaches his ceiling this year.

Duke's linebacker room could help their defense become a stout unit in 2026. Everything seems aligned for this group to make a name for itself, and the expectations will only grow as their play improves early in the regular season.