Duke Draws Struggling Rival in Road Finale

The No. 1 Duke Blue Devils (27-2 overall, 15-1 ACC) head to Raleigh on Monday, March 2, 2026, for a pivotal ACC matchup against the NC State Wolfpack (19-10 overall, 10-6 ACC) at the sold-out Lenovo Center.

March Madness Implications: Measuring Stick Game for Top-Ranked Duke

doubled down on Duke 👿 pic.twitter.com/7mzrJOQ0rG — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 1, 2026

This contest pits the top-ranked team in the nation against a dangerous Wolfpack squad looking to play spoiler in front of a raucous home crowd. Duke, fresh off a dominant 77-51 victory over Virginia, has clinched the No. 1 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament and is chasing the outright regular-season conference title. A win here or in their finale against North Carolina would seal it. The Blue Devils have won six straight games and boast a perfect 14-0 record at home, plus an impressive 9-1 mark on the road.

“I am really proud of our team because I think we beat a really good team in Virginia today. I'm a big fan of what Coach [Ryan] Odom has done with his group, the identity that they have and how they play. To hold them to 51 points says a lot about our defense. I thought our guys had great determination. They came out ready, and just kept on pushing in those inflection points,” said head coach Jon Scheyer.

NC State, meanwhile, sits in the middle of the ACC pack and enters on a two-game skid, including a tough 96-90 overtime loss at Notre Dame. The Wolfpack have been solid at home (11-4 this season) and are known for their high-volume three-point shooting and efficient ball movement—they lead the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio. A white-out atmosphere is expected, with fans encouraged to wear white to create an intimidating environment.

Wolfpack's Three-Point Barrage vs. Duke's Elite Defense

Cameron Boozer's playmaking and vision 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/hgcyDAa8kD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 22, 2026

Duke's elite interior play and balanced scoring attack (averaging around 82.8 points per game on nearly 50% shooting) should test NC State's defense, particularly in the paint, where the Wolfpack have shown vulnerabilities. The Blue Devils' defense ranks among the nation's best, often forcing opponents into low-efficiency outings.

For NC State, standout players like Ven-Allen Lubin (who dropped 24 points in the recent Notre Dame loss) and sharpshooters such as Darrion Williams will need to heat up from beyond the arc. The Wolfpack thrive when they push the pace and get hot from deep, but they'll face a tall task containing Duke's length and athleticism.

Expect Duke to control the game with their superior talent and defensive prowess, likely covering the spread (-9.5) in a double-digit victory. Many lean toward the under, given Duke's ability to clamp down defensively. While NC State could keep it competitive early with home energy and perimeter shooting, the Blue Devils' consistency makes them the clear pick to win and position themselves perfectly heading into the regular-season finale.

Jon Scheyer's case for National Coach of the Year should look like this:



1. Five draft picks depart; still the king of an improved ACC

2. This defensive personnel isn't special but has been coached into a monster

3. Every player in the rotation is better now than two months ago — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) February 28, 2026

“I couldn't be more proud to be able to win a share the ACC, especially in this day and age where it is not necessarily a balanced schedule all the time; it's just a different day and age. We won't take this for granted,” said Scheyer.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.