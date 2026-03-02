Duke Makes Major Statement With Another Ranked Victory

The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils are now 27-2 overall on the season and 15-1 in ACC action after they took down No. 11 Virginia (25-4, 13-3 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday by a score of 77-51. The Blue Devils have now inked at least a share of the ACC regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament.

Above all, this victory showed just how far and away the Blue Devils are from the rest of the ACC. Virginia entered Saturday's contest with a chance to bring itself to the top of the conference standings as the current second-place team, but it ended up being a fairly uncompetitive matchup for the majority of the second half.

Virginia entered the game averaging 82 points scored per game, and Duke limited it to just 51, which is its lowest point total all season long. The Blue Devils held the Cavaliers to a mere 29% shooting from the field and 7-of-35 (20%) shooting from three-point range.

Duke was clicking on all cylinders offensively, shooting 49% from the floor as a team and 12-of-24 (50%) from the perimeter. Sophomore Isaiah Evans led the way with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-11 (63.6%) shooting from the field and 5-of-9 (55.6%) shooting from beyond the arc.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) directs forward Cameron Boozer (12) to the bench after being poked in the eye during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke Remains at Top of Computer Metrics

The Blue Devils are still the No. 1 team in the NCAA NET Rankings and at KenPom. Duke is currently 12-2 in Quadrant 1 games, 18-2 across the first two quadrants, 14-0 at home, and 9-1 on the road. Jon Scheyer's squad is also 10-2 against AP Top 25 opponents this season, more ranked victories than any other team in the sport.

At KenPom, Duke is sixth nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and first nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. The only other programs ranked inside the top ten in both those metrics are No. 2 Arizona and No. 3 Michigan.

Duke Clear Team To Beat Out of the ACC

The Blue Devils have dealt with minimal issues across the entirety of league play, and it's looking increasingly difficult to imagine a team taking Duke down in the ACC Tournament.

With just two games to go in the regular season, Duke has likely locked up a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament barring a major collapse. Next up for the Blue Devils is a road date with NC State (19-10, 10-6 ACC) on Monday night.

