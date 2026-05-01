Duke Drops Again in National Recruiting Rankings

The Duke basketball program made another addition to its stellar 2026 recruiting class with 7'0", 230-pound big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje out of Spain.

Boumtje Boumtje is rated as a 5-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and despite being just 16 years old, he will reclass to 2026 and play with the Blue Devils this season. Additionally, since Boumtje Boumtje will not turn 17 until May, he must spend at least 2 years in college before he can enter the 2028 NBA Draft.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

However, despite another late addition to Duke's already loaded recruiting class, it actually fell in the national recruiting rankings once again.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke Drops Again in National 2026 Recruiting Rankings

Jon Scheyer and Co. held the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class for the majority of its cycle, but fell to No. 2 last week when 4-star prospect Miikka Muurinen committed to Arkansas, jumping the Razorbacks to the top spot.

Now, even with the addition of Boumtje Boumtje, Duke has dropped to the No. 3 overall class, now behind Kansas. This week, the Jayhawks added the class's No. 1 overall player, Tyran Stokes. Stokes joins 5-star point guard Taylen Kinney to headline Bill Self's group.

NEWS: Duke has landed a commitment from 7-foot center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje of FC Barcelona, he announced. ⁰

The versatile big man won’t turn 17 years old until late-May and will be joining the Blue Devils in the 2026 class. https://t.co/LKfwD0he7G pic.twitter.com/vpLtkJCFgy — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 30, 2026

Scheyer had sealed the No. 1 overall recruiting class in each of the previous two years, and for a while in 2026, it looked like he was on the way to accomplishing that feat once again. But instead of rising back to No. 1 with Boumtje Boumtje, Duke falls.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes (4) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What Does Boumtje Boumtje Bring to the Table?

Boumtje Boumtje came out of nowhere, with reports of the Duke being interested in the big man surfacing shortly before an ultimate commitment. It seemed like Scheyer was looking for one more frontcourt piece for next season, and he didn't just land an elite talent, but a long-term guy with tremendous upside.

At his size, Boumtje Boumtje has a fantastic feel for the game and the ability to run the break in transition. He's a talented rebounder and finisher around the basket as well. Though his athleticism has a long way to go, his ability to space the floor offensively and impact the game in different ways will make him a major contributor from day one.

Boumtje Boumtje could potentially fight for the starting four spot, which is currently projected to be incoming 5-star freshman Cameron Williams. Regardless of the starters, Duke is likely the deepest team in college basketball heading into the 2026-27 campaign.