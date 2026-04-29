Duke Potentially in Lead for Intriguing International Prospect

The Duke basketball program has nearly cemented its rotation for the 2026-27 season, and the offseason couldn't have been much more of a success for head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff. However, it appears the Blue Devils may not be done.

Scheyer and Co. may still be searching for another frontcourt piece for next season to bolster its roster, and an international name has been linked to Duke over the last several hours.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

International Prospect Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje Linked to Duke

Duke has been reportedly linked to Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, a 7'0", 230-pound big man from Spain. He is currently rated as the No. 118 overall player and No. 17 center according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Scheyer and Co. reportedly could be looking for one more frontcourt addition to next year's rotation, and Boumtje Boumtje could fill that role.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Boumtje Boumtje has been playing professionally for FC Barcelona, the same pro club that current Blue Devil Dame Sarr played for before he took his talents to the college game. Sarr will be entering his sophomore year at Duke in 2026-27, so he could be a potential pull for the program in regard to landing Boumtje Boumtje.

A reclassification could be a possibility if the Blue Devils were to land him, bringing Boumtje Boumtje to the class of 2026, ready to play this upcoming college basketball season.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks with an official during a second round game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Why Duke Could Potentially Be Frontrunner

The reports between Duke and Boumtje Boumtje are fairly fresh, but much of the discussion about his potential suitors has revolved around Duke and arch-rival North Carolina. Following Michael Malone's recent addition to the Tar Heels, that could signal that Duke is now in the lead for Boumtje Boumtje.

On Tuesday, North Carolina landed a commitment from another international seven-footer in Sayon Keita, a teammate of Boumtje Boumtje's with FC Barcelona. Duke had previously been linked to Keita, but talks between the Blue Devils and the seven-footer have cooled down dramatically over the last several months.

NEWS: Sayon Keita has committed to UNC, Gersh Sports tells DraftExpress.



The 7-foot, 18-year-old Mali native is a projected 2027 lottery pick, oozing talent as a finisher, passer, offensive rebounder and shot-blocker, with a 7'5 wingspan.



Huge talent injection for Mike Malone. pic.twitter.com/bUsu4WPZfu — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 28, 2026

There is a possibility that Keita and Boumtje Boumtje could be a package deal for the Tar Heels, but with new reports about Duke's pursuit of Boumtje Boumtje, along with Keita's commitment to Chapel Hill, the Blue Devils could get more aggressive in their pursuit.

As it currently stands, the Blue Devils' frontcourt consists of rising junior Patrick Ngongba and Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski, who will also be entering his junior season and first with Duke.