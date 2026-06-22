Dusty May Hire Reveals Wild Development About Duke's Jon Scheyer

Former Michigan head coach Dusty May took the college basketball world by storm on Monday after it was announced that May had agreed to become the next head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.

May won a National Championship in 2026 with the Wolverines in just his second year with the program. Michigan was set to enter the 2026-27 campaign as a top-five team in the nation, but has now been severely set back after one of the best head coaches in the entire sport has elected to head to the NBA.

Michigan head coach Dusty May swings the net after winning the NCAA national championship against Connecticut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the course of the offseason, it was reported that the Mavericks were heavily interested in Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, as well as May. However, it quickly became clear that Scheyer had no interest in leaving Duke.

Although there was continued interest between Scheyer and the Mavericks, there was never much buzz, as Scheyer was never reported to be interested. However, it has now been revealed that Scheyer might have been the Mavericks top option, and the job would've been his had he wanted it.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer Could Have Potentially Been Mavericks' Top Option

Former Blue Devil Cooper Flagg was taken by the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg went on to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2026 and was coached by Scheyer during his lone year with the Blue Devils. Obviously, Scheyer's relationship with Flagg played a role in the Mavericks' continued pursuit of bringing him in.

On ESPN's First Take, NBA insider Brian Windhorst revealed just how interested the Mavericks were in hiring Scheyer as the franchise's next head coach.

“Masai Ujiri and the Mavericks really wanted a college coach,” Windhorst said. “They tried multiple times, from what I am told, to talk Jon Scheyer into coming to Dallas. They made multiple runs.”

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“Obviously, the Cooper Flagg connection there, that played a role. They were not going to be able to convince Jon Scheyer to come.”

Despite the Mavericks front office's continued pursuit of Duke's head coach, Scheyer chose to remain loyal in Durham.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer's Loyalty to Duke Proven

Considering May departed for the NBA a few months removed from bringing a national title to Michigan, Scheyer's level of loyalty to the Duke program has now been fully proven, a trait that is growing harder to find in college basketball as time goes on.

It seems like if Scheyer wanted the Mavericks job, it was his. Still, he stayed put. This is coming off two straight heartbreaking collapses in the NCAA Tournament, and Scheyer had the opportunity to make the leap to be a head coach in the highest-level league in the world.

Michigan head coach Dusty May watches the Jumbotron during the NCAA national championship trophy after the team beat Connecticut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who knows if Scheyer will have interest in the NBA down the road, but for now, he will be back in Durham for Year 5 with the program. The 2026-27 season will be the best chance he has had to win a National Championship, and now Michigan's outlook for next season is completely up in the air.