Latest Intel on Duke's Scheyer With NBA HC Vacancies

The Dallas Mavericks made headlines this offseason when new President Masai Ujiri fired head coach Jason Kidd, who had taken the franchise to the NBA Finals in 2024 and the Western Conference Finals in 2022.

Now, Dallas is on the hunt for its next head coach, and reports have surfaced that they could look to the college route to find their next head man.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

There was early buzz that the Mavericks would reach out to Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, but that was quickly shut down, as it later emerged that Scheyer had no interest in leaving Duke.

However, new reports indicate the Mavericks are still trying to get a hold of not only Scheyer but also Michigan head coach Dusty May.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Interested in Jon Scheyer and Dusty May

According to NBA reporters Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, Dallas has begun at least some conversation with both Scheyer and May.

“It remains to be seen whether Duke's Jon Scheyer or Michigan's Dusty May reach full-fledged candidate status with Dallas since both are so entrenched with their universities, but league sources tell The Stein Line that there has been exploratory conversation with both college titans to try to determine if there is any interest. May, of course, just won a national championship with the Wolverines, while Scheyer coached Flagg as a Blue Devils freshman in 2024-25.”

The Mavericks are expected to pursue conversations with Jon Scheyer and Dusty May, per @TheSteinLine & @JakeLFischer



“It remains to be seen whether Duke's Jon Scheyer or Michigan's Dusty May reach full-fledged candidate status with Dallas since both are so entrenched with their… pic.twitter.com/lXRxoy1Q7z — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 4, 2026

However, shortly after these reports surfaced, ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reaffirmed his previous reports that Scheyer will be remaining with the Blue Devils.

"Despite being linked to the Dallas job early, sources said Jon Scheyer is not interested whatsoever in leaving Duke," Siegel said.

"Scheyer is 'fully locked in' with the Blue Devils."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer Isn't Going Anywhere

Reports seem to indicate that Scheyer will not be waving goodbye to the Duke program to head to the NBA, at least right now.

Scheyer will be entering his fifth season at the helm for the Blue Devils, and his success so far has been almost unprecedented. The 38-year-old has been to the NCAA Tournament four times in four seasons, including two Elite Eight appearances and one Final Four appearance, and has won three ACC Tournament titles.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on from the bench against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Heading into 2026-27, he has the most championship-ready team since he took over with Duke, and this seems to be the year of all years for Scheyer to get his first national title as a head coach.

Though, it would be somewhat ironic if Scheyer headed to Dallas, as former Blue Devils Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg, Marvin Bagley III, Dereck Lively II, and Tyus Jones were all members of the Mavericks this past season.

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

However, it would be a shock of all shocks if Scheyer elected to depart for the NBA now, especially given how he will enter the 2026-27 season with potentially the best roster in the sport.

Reports indicate that Scheyer doesn't have any interest in heading to the NBA, and he will be back with the Blue Devils as they chase their sixth National Championship in program history.