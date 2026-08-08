How UNC's Latest Addition Affects Frontcourt Battle With Duke

The Duke Blue Devils are heading into the 2026-27 college basketball season in a much more stable place than their arch-rival, North Carolina.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff built a roster ready to win in today's college basketball landscape, featuring a great blend of retention, key transfer portal additions, and elite young talent.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina brought in former NBA champion Michael Malone this offseason, and he assembled a solid recruiting class, including transfers Terrence Brown (Utah), Matt Able (NC State), and Neoklis Avdalas (Virginia Tech).

UNC's guard room presented a lot of intrigue, but there were certainly frontcourt questions, an area of the game the Blue Devils are set at. However, Malone and Co.'s latest addition changes that ceiling.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UNC Makes Intriguing Late Transfer Portal Addition

North Carolina signed South Dakota transfer center Cameron Fens on Friday, bolstering a frontcourt unit that now looks much more formidable defensively.

Fens spent two seasons at UIC and the most recent two at South Dakota. In 2025-26, the 7'0", 255-pound big man averaged 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks a night, earning First Team All-Summit League and Summit League All-Defensive Team honors.

Nov 5, 2025; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; South Dakota Coyotes center Cameron Fens (54) drives against Creighton Bluejays forward Isaac Traudt (41) during the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fens was granted a fifth season of eligibility after a judge in Tennessee granted him a temporary injunction against the NCAA, stemming from the newly implemented age-based eligibility model.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) shoots past Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Duke and North Carolina Frontcourts Stack Up

At least on paper, UNC has the length to match up with the Blue Devils, who will be one of the biggest teams in college basketball this season.

In addition to the seven-foot Fens, the Heels brought back Jarin Stevenson and are bringing in seven-footer Cade Bennerman from Northwestern, along with international recruits Alexandros Samodurov (6'11") and Sayon Keita (7'0").

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) dribbles against VCU Rams forward Jadrian Tracey (2) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keita and Samodurov have the length and instincts to become elite rim protectors for the Heels over time. Interestingly, Keita has yet to arrive at UNC, though he is expected to get to Chapel Hill sometime in August.

With the late addition of Fens, the Tar Heels have newfound depth in the frontcourt that could legitimately stack up with Duke's three-man unit of 6'11" Patrick Ngongba, 7'2" Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, and 6'9" Drew Scharnowski. The Blue Devils also have seven-footers Maxime Meyer and Cameron Williams, although Williams probably won't be a full-time paint presence.

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) and Isaiah West (3) guard Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the first half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last season, it was the Heels' frontcourt that caused problems for Duke, as UNC's duo of Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson was one of the most productive big man tandems in the country. Now, it looks like UNC will be able to compete with Duke down low.

UNC will be a very intriguing team to follow throughout the 2026-27 season, given the wholesale changes it experienced both on the roster and coaching staff. On the other hand, Duke enters the campaign with arguably the best roster in the entire country.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last few seasons, Duke has had much more success on the court than the Tar Heels. Malone has done a pretty impressive job in the portal this offseason, which will hopefully make both rivalry bouts in 2027 must-see TV.