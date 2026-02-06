Blue Devils Offer Elite 2027 Quarterback

Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have been actively searching for their future quarterback throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle, targeting and making progress with some of the top signal-callers in the country.

Although the Blue Devils are in good standing with several 2027 quarterbacks, Diaz and company have continued to extend offers to additional prospects at the position, including a four-star signal-caller from California.

Duke Extends Offer to 4-Star 2027 Quarterback

On Feb. 4, Duke extended an offer to Dane Weber, a four-star quarterback from Chaparral High School in Temecula, California. He announced the offer on X, writing, “Extremely grateful to receive my 22nd offer from Duke University!!!”

Weber is one of the nation’s top quarterback prospects and is coming off a stellar junior season at Chaparral, where, according to his X, he threw for 3,564 yards and 41 touchdowns, while adding 688 yards and 14 scores on the ground.

Duke is in desperate need of a talented quarterback in the 2027 cycle, and Weber would be a welcome addition to the Blue Devils’ class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 356 overall player in the country, the No. 24 quarterback, and the No. 34 prospect in the state of California.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As of now, no school has emerged as a serious frontrunner for the four-star quarterback, but a few programs have made progress in his recruitment. Kansas and Cincinnati have been consistent contenders for Weber, and UCLA has been making a late push for him as well.

Weber is now the 11th 2027 quarterback Duke has offered since the start of the new year, joining other talented prospects such as four-star Sione Kaho, three-star William Jackson, and three-star Davin Davidson.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It’s clear the Blue Devils are making a push to land one of the top signal-callers in the 2027 cycle, and Weber is arguably the best prospect Duke has offered at the position to date.

While Duke will have a lot of ground to make up in Weber’s recruitment, the young quarterback hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision, giving Diaz and company plenty of time to do so.

As of now, Duke faces an uphill battle to land Weber. Still, if Duke can continue making progress with him in the coming months and get him on campus in Durham this spring for an official visit, they should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class.