Blue Devils Enter as Big Favorites Over California

The No.6 ranked Duke Blue Devils will travel to Haas Pavilion on the campus of the University of California on Wednesday night. Will Cameron Boozer be able to put up a 20 spot against the defense?

I don't know what the odds are right now but if freshman phenom Cameron Boozer is anywhere near the 20 point line, I'm putting my savings account on that one for him to go above that line against the California defense.

The Golden Bears have allowed four different players in three straight games to go above the 20 point mark. Virginia’s Malik Thomas put up 20 on the 7th, Notre Dame’s Braedon Shrewsberry put up 21 on the 2nd while Ryan Conwell and Adrian Worley each put up 26 and 21, respectively, from Louisville on December 30th.

Big Wednesday Ahead for Cameron Boozer

Boozer has hit that 20 point mark in 5 of the last 8 games for the month of December which is at 62.5%. Even though it’s not an outstanding percentage, I’m taking arguably the best player in the country on Wednesday night.

“Yeah, I don't think it was necessarily one point exactly, but we realized that they weren’t helping from the other big and that they didn’t really have an answer for me. Coach (Scheyer) was telling me, ‘get downhill, get to the rim, they can't stop you,’. And I did a lot of that in the second half for sure,” Boozer on his thoughts on if he had to take over the offense in the game.

Boozer is off to a hot start to his freshman campaign at Duke so far averaging around 23 points a game (22.9) while grabbing almost 10 rebounds (9.5) and dishing out 4 assists (4.2). Not to even mention a high field goal percentage of almost 60% (57.9) earning him several ACC Rookie of the Week honors. With his scoring outbursts from time to time, including two 35-point games and an elite all-around game, he’s etching himself into contention for national player of the year.

Duke freshman Cameron Boozer is on pace to be one of the greatest one and done's of all time:



22.9 PPG

9.5 RPG

4.2 APG

0.7 BPG

1.8 SPG

57.9% FG

38.1% 3PT

77.5% FT



Would you take him over Dybantsa and Peterson in the draft?? 🤔🤔

Another side bet I might have on in this game could be the 11.5 point spread for Duke. The only common team between these two is the Louisville Cardinals.

Back on December 30th at Haas Pavilion, the visiting Cardinals put a stomping on the Golden Bears by 20 (90-70) but fast forward to just a week ago on the 6th, Boozer and company left KFC Yum! Center with an 11- point victory (84-73). With this being said, I’m throwing some extra cash on this one along with Boozer over 20 points if that one is allowed.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

