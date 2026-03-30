Duke’s Evans’ ‘Redemption’ Season Turns to Pure Heartbreak
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Duke sophomore Isaiah Evans came back to Durham in a much more elevated role than he had during the 2024-25 campaign. As a strict 3-and-D wing as a freshman, Evans turned into the Blue Devils' X-factor as a sophomore.
Evans entered the 2025-26 college basketball season as one of the biggest national breakout candidates. Despite being hot and cold at times, the North Carolina native turned into one of the most electric players in college basketball.
Aside from a stellar three-point shot, Evans expanded his offensive arsenal with the ability to attack and finish around the basket. He's a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but has an interesting decision to make regarding heading to the league or returning to Duke.
Evans ends his second go-around with the Blue Devils averaging 15.0 points per game on 43.3% shooting from the field and 36.1% shooting from three on 7.4 attempts a night. However, Evans has now been a part of two monumental collapses in back-to-back seasons.
Heartbreak Defines Isaiah Evans' Collegiate Career
When Evans was a rookie, he was a part of the Duke squad that surrendered a stunning collapse to Houston in the Final Four. With a 66-59 lead in the final minute and 14 seconds, the Blue Devils were outscored 11-1 through that final time to throw the game away.
Duke became the first team in NCAA Tournament history to have a higher field-goal percentage, more assists, more free-throw attempts, more steals, and fewer turnovers than its opponent and still lose the game. Teams that checked all those boxes were previously 335-0.
This time around, the collapse was much worse.
In the Elite Eight against 2-seed UConn, 1-seed Duke held a lead as big as 19 and entered the halftime locker room with a 44-29 advantage. It all came crashing down in the second half, and the Blue Devils' fate was sealed in the final seconds.
With Duke up 72-70 with 10 seconds to go, it broke UConn's trap and simply had to hold onto the ball and wait to get fouled. Instead, Cayden Boozer made a rookie mistake by attempting to float the ball over a defender's head into the hands of Patrick Ngongba.
The ball was tipped and eventually found Braylon Mullins, who nailed a three-pointer from the logo with under a second to go.
Entering Sunday, 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament that entered the half with a lead of 15 or more points were 134-0. That record is now 134-1.
Evans Wanted 'Redemption' After Last Season
With how gut-wrenching Duke's ending to its 2024-25 season was, Evans came back in part to avenge that brutal Final Four defeat. Instead, the campaign ended with an even more heartbreaking end.
Evans harped on what this season meant to him.
"What this season meant to me was redemption," Evans said after the defeat. "I knew that I was going to be in the position to help Duke win another National Championship."
Against the Huskies, Evans went for seven points and two blocks on 2-of-6 (33.3%) shooting from the field and 1-of-4 (25%) from three. The sophomore has now dealt with arguably the most heartbreaking first two seasons of college basketball in the sport's history.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.