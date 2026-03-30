Duke’s Evans’ ‘Redemption’ Season Turns to Pure Heartbreak

Duke sophomore Isaiah Evans came back to Durham in a much more elevated role than he had during the 2024-25 campaign. As a strict 3-and-D wing as a freshman, Evans turned into the Blue Devils' X-factor as a sophomore.

Evans entered the 2025-26 college basketball season as one of the biggest national breakout candidates. Despite being hot and cold at times, the North Carolina native turned into one of the most electric players in college basketball.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Aside from a stellar three-point shot, Evans expanded his offensive arsenal with the ability to attack and finish around the basket. He's a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but has an interesting decision to make regarding heading to the league or returning to Duke.

Evans ends his second go-around with the Blue Devils averaging 15.0 points per game on 43.3% shooting from the field and 36.1% shooting from three on 7.4 attempts a night. However, Evans has now been a part of two monumental collapses in back-to-back seasons.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) passes the ball against Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Heartbreak Defines Isaiah Evans' Collegiate Career

When Evans was a rookie, he was a part of the Duke squad that surrendered a stunning collapse to Houston in the Final Four. With a 66-59 lead in the final minute and 14 seconds, the Blue Devils were outscored 11-1 through that final time to throw the game away.

Duke became the first team in NCAA Tournament history to have a higher field-goal percentage, more assists, more free-throw attempts, more steals, and fewer turnovers than its opponent and still lose the game. Teams that checked all those boxes were previously 335-0.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This time around, the collapse was much worse.

In the Elite Eight against 2-seed UConn, 1-seed Duke held a lead as big as 19 and entered the halftime locker room with a 44-29 advantage. It all came crashing down in the second half, and the Blue Devils' fate was sealed in the final seconds.

Jon Scheyer and the Duke bench watching Braylon Mullins' last-second heroics pic.twitter.com/rePQvtTlIB — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 30, 2026

With Duke up 72-70 with 10 seconds to go, it broke UConn's trap and simply had to hold onto the ball and wait to get fouled. Instead, Cayden Boozer made a rookie mistake by attempting to float the ball over a defender's head into the hands of Patrick Ngongba.

The ball was tipped and eventually found Braylon Mullins, who nailed a three-pointer from the logo with under a second to go.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) cuts down the net after defeating the Duke Blue Devils in an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Entering Sunday, 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament that entered the half with a lead of 15 or more points were 134-0. That record is now 134-1.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) jokes with Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Evans Wanted 'Redemption' After Last Season

With how gut-wrenching Duke's ending to its 2024-25 season was, Evans came back in part to avenge that brutal Final Four defeat. Instead, the campaign ended with an even more heartbreaking end.

Evans harped on what this season meant to him.

Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) scores near TCU Horned Frogs forward Xavier Edmonds (24) March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"What this season meant to me was redemption," Evans said after the defeat. "I knew that I was going to be in the position to help Duke win another National Championship."

Against the Huskies, Evans went for seven points and two blocks on 2-of-6 (33.3%) shooting from the field and 1-of-4 (25%) from three. The sophomore has now dealt with arguably the most heartbreaking first two seasons of college basketball in the sport's history.