Potential Duke Position Battles To Watch For

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has what is likely the deepest and most experienced roster he has had during his tenure as Blue Devils head coach.

In seven of the past nine seasons, Duke's leading scorer has been a freshman. That will likely not be the case in 2026-27. Despite the Blue Devils bringing in the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, these top prospects will be more complementary pieces than focal points.

Scheyer can legitimately go 10 to 11 deep in the rotation next season if he wants, but at the end of the day, with so much talent and only so many minutes, some guys won't be happy with their allotted playing time.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

There are a few realistic position battles for Duke fans to watch throughout the offseason. Let's go through them now.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer warms up prior to the game against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Starting Point Guard: Caleb Foster vs. Cayden Boozer

John Blackwell will be Duke's go-to guy offensively next season, but it will likely be either the senior Foster or the sophomore Boozer alongside the Wisconsin transfer. The favorite is likely Foster, but a competition could assuredly arise.

Obviously, Foster has the experience and has now been to three NCAA Tournaments with the Blue Devils while serving as the lead guard in 2025-26. The North Carolina native's box score stats won't jump out, but it's the way Foster impacts winning that sets him apart.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) go for a rebound in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Foster is one of the best rebounding guards in college basketball and was arguably the best perimeter defender Duke had last season. However, it's hustle, energy, and poise that make the upperclassman the favorite.

Although, when Foster went out with injury for the ACC Tournament and part of the NCAA Tournament, Boozer proved he can run the offense.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) fouls Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

In the five games Foster missed across that time, handing the keys to Boozer, the freshman averaged 13.4 points and 3.4 rebounds a night while dishing 16 assists to nine turnovers. He also played over 35 minutes in four of those games.

Experience is one of the most important aspects of a roster in today's age of college basketball, but this is certainly the top battle to monitor.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) loses the ball against Texas Christian University Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Starting Frontcourt: Lots of Options

Patrick Ngongba will be Duke's starting center, but the two pieces around him in the starting lineup remain unclear, mainly due to the creativity at Scheyer's disposal in working with this roster's plethora of size and skill on both sides of the ball.

Dame Sarr is the projected starter at the three spot with incoming 5-star freshman Cameron Williams at the four. However, Scheyer can tweak this in many different ways.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Scheyer could go small and run three guards, putting the 6'8" Sarr, 6'10" Williams, 6'9" Drew Scharnowski, or 7'0" Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje at the four (yes, the seven-footer can play the four).

Or, Duke could go big with a Sarr/Boumtje Boumtje or a Williams/Scharnowski combo, or anything in between.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Scheyer has a lot of options here, and the makeup will come down to what Scheyer wants to have on the floor to begin games, whether that be defensive length, shooting, or anything else.