Every Duke First-Round Pick in NFL Draft History
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The Duke Blue Devils football program may not have the rich history of its basketball counterpart, but it has no shortage of first-round picks.
Duke is a historical program from the early years of the sport, and every so often, a supremely talented player comes around and earns a first-round selection in the NFL Draft. While there are no Blue Devils expected to be selected in the first 32 picks in this year's draft, let's give a history lesson on the nine first-round picks in program history.
1940 — No. 2 Overall to the Philadelphia Eagles: George McAfee, Running Back
McAfee did everything for the Blue Devils in 1939 to earn himself a top-five selection, the following offseason, leading the team in almost everything except tackling and passing. McAfee was a World War II veteran and a three-time NFL Champion after being traded to the Chicago Bears, going on to become a Pro and College Football Hall of Famer.
1942 — No. 4 Overall to the Chicago Cardinals: Steve Lach, Wingback
Steve Lach was a First Team All-American and two-time first-team All-Southern Conference wingback for the Blue Devils, earning himself a top-five selection in the 1942 NFL Draft. His NFL career lasted only three combined seasons, but he was already one of the greatest Duke players ever, earning a spot in the Hall of Fame in 1980.
1965 — No. 14 overall to the Baltimore Colts: Mike Curtis, linebacker
Curtis is one of the greatest players in Duke history and became a legend with the Baltimore Colts by winning an NFL Championship in 1968. The CFB Hall of Famer was a two-time first-team All-ACC defender who was a feared linebacker for many years in Baltimore.
1967 — No. 18 Overall to the Cleveland Browns, Bob Matheson, Linebacker
Matheson was a First Team All-American and All-ACC linebacker for the Blue Devils before being drafted by the Browns in 1967. He would later join the Miami Dolphins, where he became a key piece of the organization's success, including the Dolphins' only undefeated season in NFL history at 16-0.
1987 — No. 5 Overall to the Cleveland Browns: Mike Junkin, Linebacker
While Junkin never had a successful NFL career, he was an incredible linebacker for Duke. From 1983-1986, Junkin was an All-ACC defender and one of the all-time tackle leaders in program history, finishing his career with 512 career tackles.
2015 — No. 28 Overall to the Detroit Lions: Laken Tomlinson, Guard
Tomlinson is a physical, massive human in the trenches, and he was the same way for the Blue Devils during his years with the program. Since being drafted by the Lions, Tomlinson has enjoyed a 10-plus-year career in the NFL and is currently a free agent.
2019 – No. 6 Overall to the New York Giants: Daniel Jones, Quarterback
Jones is one of the best players in recent Duke memory, especially in the 21st century. His arm talent, mobility, and impressive accuracy led him to be a top-10 selection in 2019, the first Blue Devil to be taken that high since 1987 with Junkin. Jones had an up-and-down career with the Giants, but has since found a home with the Indianapolis Colts after a career season was cut short by a torn Achilles tendon last year.
2024 — No. 26 Overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Graham Barton, Center
Barton was a standout offensive lineman for the Blue Devils from 2022 to 2023, where he earned multiple All-ACC honors and was a Second Team All-American in 2023. His inside-out skill set led him to be a first-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2024, where he became the team's starting center from the jump and has yet to miss a game at this point in his career.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft