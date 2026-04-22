Every Duke First-Round Pick in NFL Draft History

The Duke Blue Devils football program may not have the rich history of its basketball counterpart, but it has no shortage of first-round picks.

Duke is a historical program from the early years of the sport, and every so often, a supremely talented player comes around and earns a first-round selection in the NFL Draft. While there are no Blue Devils expected to be selected in the first 32 picks in this year's draft, let's give a history lesson on the nine first-round picks in program history.

1940 — No. 2 Overall to the Philadelphia Eagles: George McAfee, Running Back

September 23, 1940; Green Bay, WI, USA; Fancy Stepping - Two of the six touchdown runs by the Bears against the Packers at Green Bay Sunday are shown above. At the top, Bill Osmanski has just stepped around Joe Laws and into the end zone. Below, George McAfee is crossing the 20 yard line near the finish of his sensational 90 yard touchdown gallop on a kickoff. Still chasing him are Tiny Engebretsen and Andy Uram. The Bears won, 41-10, with a devastating attack. Mandatory Credit: Milwaukee | Milwaukee Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn images

McAfee did everything for the Blue Devils in 1939 to earn himself a top-five selection, the following offseason, leading the team in almost everything except tackling and passing. McAfee was a World War II veteran and a three-time NFL Champion after being traded to the Chicago Bears, going on to become a Pro and College Football Hall of Famer.

1942 — No. 4 Overall to the Chicago Cardinals: Steve Lach, Wingback

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke helmet of Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) with its slogan during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Steve Lach was a First Team All-American and two-time first-team All-Southern Conference wingback for the Blue Devils, earning himself a top-five selection in the 1942 NFL Draft. His NFL career lasted only three combined seasons, but he was already one of the greatest Duke players ever, earning a spot in the Hall of Fame in 1980.

1965 — No. 14 overall to the Baltimore Colts: Mike Curtis, linebacker

Oct 22, 1972; Flushing, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Baltimore Colts linebacker Mike Curtis (32) lines up against the New York Jets at Shea Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Curtis is one of the greatest players in Duke history and became a legend with the Baltimore Colts by winning an NFL Championship in 1968. The CFB Hall of Famer was a two-time first-team All-ACC defender who was a feared linebacker for many years in Baltimore.

1967 — No. 18 Overall to the Cleveland Browns, Bob Matheson, Linebacker

Jan 13, 1974; Houston, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Dolphins linebacker (53) BOB MATHESON in action against the Minnesota Vikings during Super Bowl VIII at Rice Stadium. The Dolphins defeated the Vikings 24-7 winning back to back Super Bowl Titles. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

Matheson was a First Team All-American and All-ACC linebacker for the Blue Devils before being drafted by the Browns in 1967. He would later join the Miami Dolphins, where he became a key piece of the organization's success, including the Dolphins' only undefeated season in NFL history at 16-0.

1987 — No. 5 Overall to the Cleveland Browns: Mike Junkin, Linebacker

Sep 25, 1988; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cleveland Browns linebackers (54) Mike Junkin and (57) Clay Matthews stop Cincinnati Bengals running back (32) Stanley Wilson at Riverfront Stadium. The Bengals defeated the Browns 24-17. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

While Junkin never had a successful NFL career, he was an incredible linebacker for Duke. From 1983-1986, Junkin was an All-ACC defender and one of the all-time tackle leaders in program history, finishing his career with 512 career tackles.

2015 — No. 28 Overall to the Detroit Lions: Laken Tomlinson, Guard

Apr 30, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Laken Tomlinson (Duke) poses for a photo with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the number twenty-eight overall pick to the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images | Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images

Tomlinson is a physical, massive human in the trenches, and he was the same way for the Blue Devils during his years with the program. Since being drafted by the Lions, Tomlinson has enjoyed a 10-plus-year career in the NFL and is currently a free agent.

2019 – No. 6 Overall to the New York Giants: Daniel Jones, Quarterback

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to throw downfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Jones is one of the best players in recent Duke memory, especially in the 21st century. His arm talent, mobility, and impressive accuracy led him to be a top-10 selection in 2019, the first Blue Devil to be taken that high since 1987 with Junkin. Jones had an up-and-down career with the Giants, but has since found a home with the Indianapolis Colts after a career season was cut short by a torn Achilles tendon last year.

2024 — No. 26 Overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Graham Barton, Center

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Barton was a standout offensive lineman for the Blue Devils from 2022 to 2023, where he earned multiple All-ACC honors and was a Second Team All-American in 2023. His inside-out skill set led him to be a first-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2024, where he became the team's starting center from the jump and has yet to miss a game at this point in his career.