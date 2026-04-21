Ranking the Best Duke Players in NFL History

Duke University is known for many things, whether it is its incredible academics and research or the Blue Devils' historic and successful basketball program. Their football team has become an afterthought of sorts despite a rich history in the 1950s and 1960s, though recent years under David Hinchcliffe, Mike Elko, and Manny Diaz have put the program back on the map.

The Blue Devils may never be the premier school for football in an age of the sport that is dominated by the SEC and Big Ten. Last year showed promise that they could become contenders in their conference after winning the ACC Championship outright for the first time since 1962. Diaz will be losing several players to the NFL Draft, which is a great time to bring up the greats of the program in league history.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, they do have some history to hang their hat on, especially with some all-time NFL greats. Here are a few of the program's greatest players in NFL history.

Sonny Jurgensen, Quarterback (1953-1956)

Nov 1970; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Washington Redskins quarterback (9) Sonny Jurgensen in action during the 1970 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Manny Rubio-Imagn Images © Copyright Manny Rubio | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

You can't talk about the history of Duke football without mentioning Sonny Jurgensen, who became one of the greatest quarterbacks in league history. A two-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, and an NFL champion pre-Super Bowl era, Jurgensen is an NFL Hall of Famer with 32,224 career passing yards, and was also a two-time First-Team All-ACC quarterback for the Blue Devils.

Jurgensen has been inducted into the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame and the Washington Commanders Ring of Honor, and his No. 9 jersey has been retired by the franchise as arguably the greatest signal-caller in franchise history.

Ace Parker, Quarterback/Running Back/Safety

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A member of the College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fames, Ace Parker was one of the early legends of the sport as a do-it-all player in multiple roles during an era when much was expected of a player's duties. Parker was an All-American, an All-Pro, and was named NFL MVP in 1940 thanks to a standout season in receiving and passing touchdowns, extra points, and interceptions. Imagine Parker doing that in today's sport, where Travis Hunter is an anomaly compared to then.

Mike Curtis, Linebacker/Fullback

Oct , 1972; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Baltimore Colts linebacker Mike Curtis (32) on the sidelines during the 1972 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

A first-round pick in the 1965 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts, Mike Curtis was a two-time First-Team All-ACC linebacker who saw playing time at fullback as well. Curtis became a four-time Pro Bowler with Baltimore and a two-time All-Pro, winning the NFL championship in 1968, during a decade dominated by the Colts, where he served as team captain for most of his career.

Curtis became one of the greatest linebackers of his time, earning praise from teammates and opponents alike. He remains a legend in the Colts franchise history, even after their move from Baltimore to Indianapolis.