Ranking the Best Duke Players in NFL History
In this story:
Duke University is known for many things, whether it is its incredible academics and research or the Blue Devils' historic and successful basketball program. Their football team has become an afterthought of sorts despite a rich history in the 1950s and 1960s, though recent years under David Hinchcliffe, Mike Elko, and Manny Diaz have put the program back on the map.
The Blue Devils may never be the premier school for football in an age of the sport that is dominated by the SEC and Big Ten. Last year showed promise that they could become contenders in their conference after winning the ACC Championship outright for the first time since 1962. Diaz will be losing several players to the NFL Draft, which is a great time to bring up the greats of the program in league history.
However, they do have some history to hang their hat on, especially with some all-time NFL greats. Here are a few of the program's greatest players in NFL history.
Sonny Jurgensen, Quarterback (1953-1956)
You can't talk about the history of Duke football without mentioning Sonny Jurgensen, who became one of the greatest quarterbacks in league history. A two-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, and an NFL champion pre-Super Bowl era, Jurgensen is an NFL Hall of Famer with 32,224 career passing yards, and was also a two-time First-Team All-ACC quarterback for the Blue Devils.
Jurgensen has been inducted into the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame and the Washington Commanders Ring of Honor, and his No. 9 jersey has been retired by the franchise as arguably the greatest signal-caller in franchise history.
Ace Parker, Quarterback/Running Back/Safety
A member of the College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fames, Ace Parker was one of the early legends of the sport as a do-it-all player in multiple roles during an era when much was expected of a player's duties. Parker was an All-American, an All-Pro, and was named NFL MVP in 1940 thanks to a standout season in receiving and passing touchdowns, extra points, and interceptions. Imagine Parker doing that in today's sport, where Travis Hunter is an anomaly compared to then.
Mike Curtis, Linebacker/Fullback
A first-round pick in the 1965 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts, Mike Curtis was a two-time First-Team All-ACC linebacker who saw playing time at fullback as well. Curtis became a four-time Pro Bowler with Baltimore and a two-time All-Pro, winning the NFL championship in 1968, during a decade dominated by the Colts, where he served as team captain for most of his career.
Curtis became one of the greatest linebackers of his time, earning praise from teammates and opponents alike. He remains a legend in the Colts franchise history, even after their move from Baltimore to Indianapolis.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft