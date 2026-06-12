One Key Aspect for Duke Basketball To Be Elite Defensively

Since taking over at the helm in Durham, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has prided his teams on elite defensive length and versatility.

In each season Scheyer has been the head coach of the Blue Devils, they have become one of the best defensive teams in college basketball. Duke has ranked inside the top 16 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, in every season under Scheyer, and in the top five in each of the last two seasons.

Now, Scheyer doesn't just happen to land elite defenders year in and year out. Rather, he intentionally builds his rotations to have length at every part of the floor and to include players who can guard multiple positions. It's no coincidence that in those four seasons when Duke has been elite defensively under Scheyer, it has ranked in the top three nationally in average height per KenPom in three of them.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke's Size Will Be Extremely Overwhelming Next Season

Scheyer wants a lineup on the floor at all times that can be switched and versatile, making it an absolute nightmare for opponents to find any sort of offensive rhythm or get inside the paint.

I think this 2026-27 Duke rotation could easily be the best defensive team that Scheyer has had since he took over for the Blue Devils, and the length will be a huge part of that.

Let's break down Duke's projected rotation and each player's height:

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Duke 2026-27 Projected Rotation

John Blackwell - 6'4"

Caleb Foster - 6'5"

Dame Sarr - 6'8"

Cameron Williams - 6'10"

Patrick Ngongba - 6'11"

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje - 7'0"

Cayden Boozer - 6'4"

Drew Scharnowski - 6'9"

Sebastian Wilkins - 6'8"

Bryson Howard - 6'4"

Deron Rippey Jr. - 6'2"

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) blocks a shot by Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the second half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. Johnson was fouled before the block. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not Just Length, But the Ability To Switch

Duke could very well be the tallest team in college basketball, but it isn't pure size that sets the Blue Devils apart; it's the fact that so many different lineups can switch on multiple positions on the court.

The Blue Devils will have one of the deepest backcourts in college hoops, and outside of Rippey at 6'2", every guard in the rotation is at least 6'4". Additionally, the wings in Sarr, Wilkins, and Howard each pose a major three-point-shooting threat while also being capable of guarding multiple positions on the floor.

#Duke will once again have ridiculous size at every position.



Blackwell - 6'4"

Foster - 6'5"

Sarr - 6'8"

Williams - 6'10"

Ngongba - 6'11"

JBB - 7'0"

Boozer - 6'4"

Howard - 6'4"

Wilkins - 6'8"

Scharnowski - 6'9"

Rippey - 6'2" — hughstraine (@HughStraine) June 11, 2026

I think the combo of Ngongba, Boumtje Boumtje, and Scharnowski down low could turn out to be the best defensive frontcourt in the country next season. All three are stellar rim protectors, and with at least two of them on the floor together at the same time, it will be extremely difficult for teams to get anything going inside the paint.

Defensive length and switchability have become a calling card for Scheyer during his tenure at Duke, and it has worked like a charm. There's no reason this team can't be the runaway best defensive unit in college basketball next season, which is exactly what Scheyer wants to see on a consistent basis.