Every Position Battle That Will Define Duke Football's Season

The Duke football program has many new faces on the roster heading into 2026. That means starting position battles.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff are bringing in a slew of talent from the transfer portal and have a myriad of returners who spent last season lower on the depth chart and will be asked to step into bigger roles in 2026.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke is coming off an ACC title in 2025, but it's expecations heading into the 2026 regular season are grim. The Blue Devils kicked off training camp on Wednesday and will begin the regular season on September 5 against Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Heading into camp, there are a few position battles that stand above the rest. Let's go through a couple that will have major implications on the Blue Devils' 2026 campaign.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Quarterback: Walker Eget vs. Dan Mahan

Now, I'm not sure how much of a "battle" this is at the start of camp, but it could certainly turn into one as we move through camp and even into the regular season.

The Blue Devils brought in Eget from San Jose State after Darian Mensah hit the transfer portal at the last second. In two seasons as a starter for the Spartans, Eget compiled 5,555 passing yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eget is generally viewed as the expected starter, but it will be interesting to follow how long a leash Diaz gives him if he gets off to a slow start.

Redshirt freshman Dan Mahan is lurking in the shadows, waiting for his opportunity. He may be young, but his potential as a dual-threat QB is certainly enticing.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons (12) tries to avoid a tackle by Duke Blue Devils safety Andrew Pellicciotta (35) in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety: Andrew Pellicciotta vs. Patrick Smith-Young

Pellicciotta was one of just five Duke freshmen in 2025 to appear in more than four regular-season games. The true sophomore recorded 26 total tackles, 0.5 TFLs, and an interception. He is probably viewed as the favorite, but North Texas transfer Patrick Smith-Young is one of Duke's most productive incoming transfers and may have something to say in terms of who will start at safety alongside DaShawn Stone.

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Alvon Isaac (15) is tripped up by North Texas Mean Green safety Patrick Smith-Young (12) during the second half of a game at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith-Young led the Mean Green secondary in 2025 with 73 tackles, along with three pass deflections. Like many of Duke's incoming transfers, he is unproven at the Power Conference level. Pellicciotta is.

There aren't a ton of battles that feel super close as training camp begins, but these two might be the most prominent to follow.