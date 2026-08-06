Every Position Battle That Will Define Duke Football's Season
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The Duke football program has many new faces on the roster heading into 2026. That means starting position battles.
Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff are bringing in a slew of talent from the transfer portal and have a myriad of returners who spent last season lower on the depth chart and will be asked to step into bigger roles in 2026.
Duke is coming off an ACC title in 2025, but it's expecations heading into the 2026 regular season are grim. The Blue Devils kicked off training camp on Wednesday and will begin the regular season on September 5 against Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Heading into camp, there are a few position battles that stand above the rest. Let's go through a couple that will have major implications on the Blue Devils' 2026 campaign.
Quarterback: Walker Eget vs. Dan Mahan
Now, I'm not sure how much of a "battle" this is at the start of camp, but it could certainly turn into one as we move through camp and even into the regular season.
The Blue Devils brought in Eget from San Jose State after Darian Mensah hit the transfer portal at the last second. In two seasons as a starter for the Spartans, Eget compiled 5,555 passing yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.
Eget is generally viewed as the expected starter, but it will be interesting to follow how long a leash Diaz gives him if he gets off to a slow start.
Redshirt freshman Dan Mahan is lurking in the shadows, waiting for his opportunity. He may be young, but his potential as a dual-threat QB is certainly enticing.
Safety: Andrew Pellicciotta vs. Patrick Smith-Young
Pellicciotta was one of just five Duke freshmen in 2025 to appear in more than four regular-season games. The true sophomore recorded 26 total tackles, 0.5 TFLs, and an interception. He is probably viewed as the favorite, but North Texas transfer Patrick Smith-Young is one of Duke's most productive incoming transfers and may have something to say in terms of who will start at safety alongside DaShawn Stone.
Smith-Young led the Mean Green secondary in 2025 with 73 tackles, along with three pass deflections. Like many of Duke's incoming transfers, he is unproven at the Power Conference level. Pellicciotta is.
There aren't a ton of battles that feel super close as training camp begins, but these two might be the most prominent to follow.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine