Full Duke Fall Camp Schedule: Dates and Everything Fans Need To Know
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The Duke football program has officially begun its quest to defend its 2025 ACC Championship.
The Blue Devils have begun fall camp ahead of their regular-season opener in early September, and this will be a very intriguing camp for Duke fans to follow.
With so much production on both sides of the ball from last year's squad now gone, there are a lot of uncertainties around the Duke program as camp gets underway. Over the next few weeks, these questions will be answered.
There is certainly room for hope with Duke football heading into the year, but this might be head coach Manny Diaz's toughest job yet to keep the Blue Devils at the top of the ACC.
With fall camp now underway, let's go over some important dates and information.
Duke Football Kicks Off Fall Camp Wednesday
The Blue Devils kicked off fall camp on Wednesday, August 5. This gives the Duke program roughly a month to prepare for its first regular-season game against Tulane on September 5. That contest will kick off at 3:30 pm ET at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Usually, there isn't too much to take away from a team's very first fall camp session, but over the next few weeks, plenty of roster decisions will need to be made.
Biggest Storylines Entering Fall Camp for Duke
The Blue Devils are in an interesting spot with their roster. Duke lost a ton of key players on both sides of the ball, and they were replaced by mainly mid-major transfers and returners who spent most of last season lower on the depth chart.
Meaning, a lot of the talent on the Duke roster is fairly unproven. Duke lost its starting quarterback, its top three wide receivers, both starting offensive tackles, and several key pieces in the secondary. It will be up to the newcomers to fill those voids.
San Jose State transfer Walker Eget is generally viewed as the projected Week 1 starting quarterback, but redshirt freshman Dan Mahan could be in the hunt to take over if Eget experiences some early struggles.
It will be extremely difficult for Duke to eclipse its historic 2025 season, but Diaz has brought only success in his two years in Durham. At so many different positions, starting spots are up for grabs, and fall camp will tell fans a lot about who will be on the field consistently.
The ACC as a whole feels wide open in 2026, but Duke has a lot of work to do to realistically compete at the top of the league.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine