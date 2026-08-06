Full Duke Fall Camp Schedule: Dates and Everything Fans Need To Know

The Duke football program has officially begun its quest to defend its 2025 ACC Championship.

The Blue Devils have begun fall camp ahead of their regular-season opener in early September, and this will be a very intriguing camp for Duke fans to follow.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so much production on both sides of the ball from last year's squad now gone, there are a lot of uncertainties around the Duke program as camp gets underway. Over the next few weeks, these questions will be answered.

There is certainly room for hope with Duke football heading into the year, but this might be head coach Manny Diaz's toughest job yet to keep the Blue Devils at the top of the ACC.

With fall camp now underway, let's go over some important dates and information.

Duke Football Kicks Off Fall Camp Wednesday

The Blue Devils kicked off fall camp on Wednesday, August 5. This gives the Duke program roughly a month to prepare for its first regular-season game against Tulane on September 5. That contest will kick off at 3:30 pm ET at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Usually, there isn't too much to take away from a team's very first fall camp session, but over the next few weeks, plenty of roster decisions will need to be made.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biggest Storylines Entering Fall Camp for Duke

The Blue Devils are in an interesting spot with their roster. Duke lost a ton of key players on both sides of the ball, and they were replaced by mainly mid-major transfers and returners who spent most of last season lower on the depth chart.

Meaning, a lot of the talent on the Duke roster is fairly unproven. Duke lost its starting quarterback, its top three wide receivers, both starting offensive tackles, and several key pieces in the secondary. It will be up to the newcomers to fill those voids.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Jose State transfer Walker Eget is generally viewed as the projected Week 1 starting quarterback, but redshirt freshman Dan Mahan could be in the hunt to take over if Eget experiences some early struggles.

It will be extremely difficult for Duke to eclipse its historic 2025 season, but Diaz has brought only success in his two years in Durham. At so many different positions, starting spots are up for grabs, and fall camp will tell fans a lot about who will be on the field consistently.

The ACC as a whole feels wide open in 2026, but Duke has a lot of work to do to realistically compete at the top of the league.