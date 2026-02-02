Duke Makes Top 8 For Elite 2027 Cornerback

As the 2027 recruiting cycle continues, more and more prospects across the country are starting to narrow down their list of schools as they get closer to making a decision.

Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have been making significant progress with several of their top targets in the 2027 class over the past month, including a four-star cornerback and a top-200 overall player in the country, who recently named the Blue Devils as one of his final eight schools.

4-Star 2027 Cornerback Names Duke in Top 8

On Jan. 31, Montre Jackson, a four-star cornerback in the 2027 class from Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, Texas, announced his final eight schools on X, naming Duke alongside Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, and SMU.

The Blue Devils have been pursuing Jackson throughout his recruiting process, first extending an offer in May and hosting him on campus in Durham for an unofficial visit in November.

Duke has consistently been in contention to land the four-star cornerback. Last month, he highlighted the Blue Devils as one of the schools that stand out in his recruitment and noted that his relationship with defensive backs coach V’Angelo Bentley was a key reason for his interest in the program.

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Jackson is among the top defensive back recruits in the country and would be a welcome and much-needed addition to Duke’s 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 181 overall player nationally, the No. 19 cornerback, and the No. 25 prospect from Texas.

While the Blue Devils have made Jackson’s eight, they’ll face tough competition if they want to land him. Shortly after naming his finalists, the young cornerback told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman that Texas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee are the three schools currently leading his recruitment and that he has already scheduled official visits this spring with the Longhorns and the Vols.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Diaz and company will need to work quickly to improve their standing with Jackson, and should work to get him back to campus in Durham for an official visit at some point this offseason.

Jackson would rank among the highest-rated commits of Diaz’s tenure at Duke and would be a significant addition to the program’s 2027 class. While the Blue Devils face an uphill battle to land him, being named in his top eight keeps them firmly in contention for one of the nation’s top defensive back prospects.