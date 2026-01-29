Duke Targeting Talented 2027 Running Back
With the 2025 season over, the 2027 recruiting cycle has become the focus for college football coaching staffs across the country, as they continue targeting and making progress with some of the top prospects in the class.
Duke and head coach Manny Diaz have been highly active on the recruiting trail over the past few weeks, extending offers to several talented recruits, including a three-star running back from Ohio.
Blue Devils Extend Offer to 3-Star 2027 Running Back
On Jan. 23, Duke extended an offer to Kenyon Norman, a three-star running back from Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio. He shared on X that the Blue Devils’ offer came after a conversation with running backs coach Rodney Freeman II.
- “After talking with [Coach Freeman], I have received an offer from Duke University!!!” Norman wrote.
Norman is a talented 6'0", 195-pound running back prospect who is being pursued by several programs. Duke was the 10th Power Four program to extend him an offer, joining Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, and more.
While Norman’s recruitment is currently wide open, a few schools have started making progress with the three-star running back. Cincianitti and Ohio State have hosted him on unofficial visits, and the Bearcats have built an early lead.
Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently lists Cincinnati as the clear favorite to land Norman, giving the Bearcats a 54.7% chance to secure a commitment from the young running back. Miami (OH), Indiana, Iowa, and Wisconsin are also in the mix.
Although Diaz and company will have to make up ground in Norman’s recruitment to position the Blue Devils as a contender for him, the good news is that he doesn’t appear close to making a decision, giving Duke plenty of time to catch up.
Duke is theoretically set at the running back position for the next two seasons with Nate Sheppard. However, the Blue Devils desperately need some young depth behind Sheppard, and landing a player of Norman’s caliber would be huge for their 2027 class.
247Sports’ composite rankings list Norman as the No. 434 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 33 running back, and the No. 14 prospect from Ohio.
While the Blue Devils will have some work to do if they want to land Norman, extending him an offer at this stage of his process should give Diaz and his staff a strong chance to land one of the top running back prospects in the country.
