Duke Trending for Elite 2027 Lineman

As the chaos of the 2026 college football transfer portal window begins to wind down, coaching staffs across the country are shifting their focus back to the high school recruiting trail as the 2027 cycle heats up.

Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have been making progress with several 2027 prospects over the past few months, including a four-star defensive lineman who recently named the Blue Devils as one of the programs that stand out in his recruitment.

Duke Standing Out to Four-Star Defensive Lineman

For the past few months, Duke has been targeting Ezekiel Ayangbile, a four-star defensive lineman from Langham Creek High School in Houston, Texas. The Blue Devils initially extended an offer to him in October and have been actively pursuing him since.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Ayangbile is one of the top prospects in the 2027 class and holds offers from over 20 Division I programs. However, in a recent interview with Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, the four-star defensive lineman explained that four schools are currently standing out to him the most: Duke, Kansas State, TCU, and Kansas.

When specifically talking about Duke, Ayangbile told Spiegelman that the Blue Devils’ coaching staff has consistently reached out to him and discussed how they plan to develop him as a player. He also noted that he’s a big fan of Duke’s academics, another key reason the program is near the top of his list.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“They have constantly told me about their desire to develop me, and I see that they are more than capable enough to do so,” Ayangbile told Spiegelman. “Obviously, they hold one of the best educations in college, which automatically puts it up there. Even with that, they have an amazing program, which they have proven numerous times, especially this season.”

If Duke were able to land Ayangbile, he’d be a massive addition to the Blue Devils’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 236 overall player nationally, the No. 28 defensive lineman, and the No. 34 prospect from Texas.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Cam Ross (6) runs the ball while defended by Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Josiah Green (4) in the third quarter during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As of right now, there is no timeline for Ayangbile’s decision, and he’ll likely take visits to some of his top schools over the next few months before committing anywhere.

While several programs remain in contention for Ayangbile, it’s clear he’s very interested in Duke. If the Blue Devils continue to make progress in his recruitment over the coming weeks, they’ll have a strong chance of landing one of the top players in the 2027 class.

