Fresh Bracket Projections Bode Perfectly for Duke
In this story:
The Duke Blue Devils have earned the right to the No. 1 overall projected seed, where they currently stand. Duke ended the regular season with a 15-2 record in Quadrant 1 games, a 20-2 record across the first two quadrants, a 15-0 record at home, and a 10-1 record on the road.
Additionally, the Blue Devils ended the regular season with an 11-2 record against AP Top 25 opponents. This was more than any other team in college basketball this season and ties the record for the most all-time in the AP Poll era.
To sum it all up, the Blue Devils have firmly cemented themselves into the conversation for the best team in college basketball, although at this point of the season, it's pretty difficult to determine a true "best" team.
Led by National Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer, Duke is in control of its own destiny in terms of NCAA Tournament seeding. Even with injuries that have now hindered the team for the ACC Tournament, it's still fairly difficult to see another team taking Duke down in the conference tournament.
As it is known, anything can happen in March, specifically upsets. However, the latest bracket projections bode very well for the Blue Devils.
Latest Bracketology Projections Favor Duke
Duke is the current projected No. 1 overall seed, playing out of the East Region. The other projected 1-seeds at ESPN have remained mostly the same for the last several weeks. They are currently Michigan, Arizona, and Florida, along with the Blue Devils.
However, it is which teams, specifically top seeds, that are projected to be in the same region as Duke that bodes well for a deep NCAA Tournament run.
In ESPN's latest update, Michigan State is the projected 2-seed in Duke's region, Kansas is the projected 4-seed in the region, and North Carolina is the projected 6-seed.
Blue Devils Have Already Faced All of These Squads
Not only has Duke beaten all of these teams, but done so in tough environments or in a comfortable fashion.
The Blue Devils defeated Kansas 78-66 in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden. Sure, the Jayhawks were without freshman star Darryn Peterson, but he has missed a myriad of marquee games, and Kansas has won a good deal of them in his absence.
Duke also took down Michigan State at the Breslin Center 66-60. In one of the toughest road environments to play in college basketball, Duke took care of business.
More recently, the Blue Devils took down the Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium 76-61 last weekend.
It is true that beating the same team twice in a season is very difficult. But with the familiarity Duke possesses with its latest projected opponents, especially with the top seeds, that bodes well for a deep run.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.