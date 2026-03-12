Fresh Bracket Projections Bode Perfectly for Duke

The Duke Blue Devils have earned the right to the No. 1 overall projected seed, where they currently stand. Duke ended the regular season with a 15-2 record in Quadrant 1 games, a 20-2 record across the first two quadrants, a 15-0 record at home, and a 10-1 record on the road.

Additionally, the Blue Devils ended the regular season with an 11-2 record against AP Top 25 opponents. This was more than any other team in college basketball this season and ties the record for the most all-time in the AP Poll era.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

To sum it all up, the Blue Devils have firmly cemented themselves into the conversation for the best team in college basketball, although at this point of the season, it's pretty difficult to determine a true "best" team.

Led by National Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer, Duke is in control of its own destiny in terms of NCAA Tournament seeding. Even with injuries that have now hindered the team for the ACC Tournament, it's still fairly difficult to see another team taking Duke down in the conference tournament.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls the ball during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

As it is known, anything can happen in March, specifically upsets. However, the latest bracket projections bode very well for the Blue Devils.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) reacts during a timeout in the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Latest Bracketology Projections Favor Duke

Duke is the current projected No. 1 overall seed, playing out of the East Region. The other projected 1-seeds at ESPN have remained mostly the same for the last several weeks. They are currently Michigan, Arizona, and Florida, along with the Blue Devils.

However, it is which teams, specifically top seeds, that are projected to be in the same region as Duke that bodes well for a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts during the second half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

In ESPN's latest update, Michigan State is the projected 2-seed in Duke's region, Kansas is the projected 4-seed in the region, and North Carolina is the projected 6-seed.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (left) reacts during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Blue Devils Have Already Faced All of These Squads

Not only has Duke beaten all of these teams, but done so in tough environments or in a comfortable fashion.

The Blue Devils defeated Kansas 78-66 in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden. Sure, the Jayhawks were without freshman star Darryn Peterson, but he has missed a myriad of marquee games, and Kansas has won a good deal of them in his absence.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke also took down Michigan State at the Breslin Center 66-60. In one of the toughest road environments to play in college basketball, Duke took care of business.

More recently, the Blue Devils took down the Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium 76-61 last weekend.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) directs the offense as Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

It is true that beating the same team twice in a season is very difficult. But with the familiarity Duke possesses with its latest projected opponents, especially with the top seeds, that bodes well for a deep run.