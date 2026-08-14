Fifth-Year Signings Boost Expectations for Duke Non-Conference Game

The Duke Blue Devils will be very battle-tested by the time their grueling non-conference schedule is over.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his club won't have much time to ease into the regular season before Duke's premier contests commence. The Blue Devils will take on Michigan State on Nov. 10, Illinois on Nov. 17, UConn on Nov. 25, and Florida on Dec. 1.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the third year in a row that the Blue Devils will play a marquee non-conference game in late February. Two seasons ago, Duke throttled Illinois 110-67 at Madison Square Garden. Last season, it defeated Michigan 68-63 in Washington, D.C.

Gonzaga, Duke's February opponent in 2027, was hit with some late roster blows this summer, but Mark Few has rebounded with fifth-year players, boosting the expectations between the Blue Devils and Bulldogs.

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few during action against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Nov. 14, 2025, at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga Fifth-Year Signings Boost Matchup With Duke

Duke will face Gonzaga on Feb. 20 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. This is one of the Blue Devils' three games as part of their broadcast deal with Amazon, allowing the network to stream three neutral-site, non-conference games for the program next season.

The Zags were hit with a major roster blow when rising sophomore Mario Saint-Supery announced he was leaving the program to sign a multi-year deal with Valencia in the EuroLeague, heading back to his home country of Spain.

Saint-Supery was entering his sophomore season in Spokane with lofty expectations after averaging 8.6 points and 3.8 rebounds on 40.3% shooting from three-point range on 3.4 attempts a night as a rookie. His leaving was a hard hit.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Mario Saint-Supery (17) drives against Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Few has found some replacements from the newly eligible fifth-year players. Gonzaga has brought in Dayton transfer guard Javon Bennett and Florida State transfer wing Chauncey Wiggins.

Bennett was part of a lawsuit against the NCAA in Ohio, where a judge's injunction granted over a dozen players a fifth season of eligibility, and he now fills a massive void for Few with just about three months to go until the regular season.

Mar 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Javon Bennett (0) brings the ball up court against the Saint Louis Billikens during the first half in an Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Semifinal game at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 5'10" point guard has been with the Flyers for the past three seasons after spending his freshman campaign at Merrimack. In 2025-26, Bennett averaged 15.8 points and 2.9 assists a night on 39.5% shooting from the floor and 34.7% from three on 7.0 attempts.

Wiggins was granted another year of eligibility by a judge in Georgia. Bennett fills the point guard spot for the Bulldogs, at least for now, and Wiggins brings length and shooting to fortify the Zags' backcourt.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Chauncey Wiggins (7) with the ball as California Golden Bears forward Lee Dort (34) defends in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6'10" forward has been a reliable shooter throughout his collegiate career, but proved it on high volume with the Seminoles this past season, knocking down 38.7% of his attempts from the perimeter on 5.8 a night.

Wiggins is a career 37.5% shooter from three on 3.2 attempts.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) go for a rebound in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga Now Looks Much More Complete

Before landing Bennett and Wiggins, it was unclear what Gonzaga would look like come late February and if it could've ended up being one of the Blue Devils' weaker non-conference opponents.

Now, the Zags look much more complete up top to balance an elite frontcourt duo of Braden Huff and Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop.

Jan 4, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) rebounds the ball against the Loyola Marymount Lions in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga isn't the only one of Duke's premier 2026-27 opponents to build through the fifth-year route. Florida is looking to bring back Denzel Aberdeen, Louisville recently landed a commitment from Seth Trimble , and Texas Tech is looking to bring back Darrion Williams for his second stint in Lubbock.

It's hard to gauge how all these fifth-year signings will play out over the next several weeks, but it certainly gives the Blue Devils a tougher schedule for now.

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