Fifth-Year Signings Boost Expectations for Duke Non-Conference Game
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The Duke Blue Devils will be very battle-tested by the time their grueling non-conference schedule is over.
Head coach Jon Scheyer and his club won't have much time to ease into the regular season before Duke's premier contests commence. The Blue Devils will take on Michigan State on Nov. 10, Illinois on Nov. 17, UConn on Nov. 25, and Florida on Dec. 1.
This is the third year in a row that the Blue Devils will play a marquee non-conference game in late February. Two seasons ago, Duke throttled Illinois 110-67 at Madison Square Garden. Last season, it defeated Michigan 68-63 in Washington, D.C.
Gonzaga, Duke's February opponent in 2027, was hit with some late roster blows this summer, but Mark Few has rebounded with fifth-year players, boosting the expectations between the Blue Devils and Bulldogs.
Gonzaga Fifth-Year Signings Boost Matchup With Duke
Duke will face Gonzaga on Feb. 20 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. This is one of the Blue Devils' three games as part of their broadcast deal with Amazon, allowing the network to stream three neutral-site, non-conference games for the program next season.
The Zags were hit with a major roster blow when rising sophomore Mario Saint-Supery announced he was leaving the program to sign a multi-year deal with Valencia in the EuroLeague, heading back to his home country of Spain.
Saint-Supery was entering his sophomore season in Spokane with lofty expectations after averaging 8.6 points and 3.8 rebounds on 40.3% shooting from three-point range on 3.4 attempts a night as a rookie. His leaving was a hard hit.
However, Few has found some replacements from the newly eligible fifth-year players. Gonzaga has brought in Dayton transfer guard Javon Bennett and Florida State transfer wing Chauncey Wiggins.
Bennett was part of a lawsuit against the NCAA in Ohio, where a judge's injunction granted over a dozen players a fifth season of eligibility, and he now fills a massive void for Few with just about three months to go until the regular season.
The 5'10" point guard has been with the Flyers for the past three seasons after spending his freshman campaign at Merrimack. In 2025-26, Bennett averaged 15.8 points and 2.9 assists a night on 39.5% shooting from the floor and 34.7% from three on 7.0 attempts.
Wiggins was granted another year of eligibility by a judge in Georgia. Bennett fills the point guard spot for the Bulldogs, at least for now, and Wiggins brings length and shooting to fortify the Zags' backcourt.
The 6'10" forward has been a reliable shooter throughout his collegiate career, but proved it on high volume with the Seminoles this past season, knocking down 38.7% of his attempts from the perimeter on 5.8 a night.
Wiggins is a career 37.5% shooter from three on 3.2 attempts.
Gonzaga Now Looks Much More Complete
Before landing Bennett and Wiggins, it was unclear what Gonzaga would look like come late February and if it could've ended up being one of the Blue Devils' weaker non-conference opponents.
Now, the Zags look much more complete up top to balance an elite frontcourt duo of Braden Huff and Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop.
Gonzaga isn't the only one of Duke's premier 2026-27 opponents to build through the fifth-year route. Florida is looking to bring back Denzel Aberdeen, Louisville recently landed a commitment from Seth Trimble, and Texas Tech is looking to bring back Darrion Williams for his second stint in Lubbock.
It's hard to gauge how all these fifth-year signings will play out over the next several weeks, but it certainly gives the Blue Devils a tougher schedule for now.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine