How Seth Trimble Move Impacts Duke's Standing Atop ACC

Louisville basketball head coach Pat Kelsey has made the transfer portal his best friend since taking over the Cardinals' program.

Kelsey's latest addition comes in the form of fifth-year North Carolina transfer Seth Trimble, a four-year Tar Heel who was granted a fifth season of eligibility after a class-wide injunction was granted by US District Court Judge Charlotte Sweeney in Colorado. Trimble played in the NBA Summer League with the Washington Wizards a few weeks ago.

At least for now, Trimble will suit up for the Cardinals and join what is the best portal class in the entire country heading into the 2026-27 season. Kelsey has built his new group almost entirely of newcomers, and it will be intriguing to follow if that translates to winning.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives to the basket Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How Does Trimble Move Affect Duke's Standing as Best Team in ACC?

Duke is clearly the top dawg in the Atlantic Coast Conference heading into the year. Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff returned three starters (Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, Patrick Ngongba) from a team that won the ACC regular-season and tournament titles, earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and made the Elite Eight.

The Blue Devils are also bringing in marquee portal pickups John Blackwell (Wisconsin) and Drew Scharnowski (Belmont), capped off with one of the nation's top high school recruiting classes.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke has been the bully in the ACC over the last few years, compiling a 36-2 league record over the last two seasons while winning back-to-back ACC regular-season and tournament championships.

Kelsey is putting his program in a position to be a problem in the conference and on a national scale. In addition to Trimble, the Cardinals are bringing in Jackson Shelstad (Oregon), Flory Bidunga (Kansas), Alvaro Folgueiras (Iowa), and Karter Knox (Arkansas). Additionally, 5-star seven-foot freshman Obinna Ekezie Jr. joins the party, as well as former G League Ignite player London Johnson.

Louisville guard Karter Knox (1) at team practice on July 23, 2026 before a two-game exhibition tour in the Bahamas. Knox previously played at Arkansas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Adrian Wooley, who averaged 8.7 points per game last season, is the only key returner back with the program in 2026-27. Regardless of the allotment of talent Kelsey has at his disposal, it's still difficult to gauge how consistently elite a team composed almost entirely of newcomers can be.

Just last season, Kelsey brought in one of the best portal classes in the nation, and Louisville entered the campaign as a top-12 team in the AP Poll. Three of the Cards' top four scorers were newcomers, and that season culminated in a 24-11 overall record and a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Louisville coach Pat Kelsey talks to the media about the Cardinals' offseason progress during a news conference in Louisville, Ky., on June 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Granted, I think this roster fits much better than the pieces on last year's Louisville squad did. Trimble brings elite perimeter defense, a knack for finishing at the basket, and another guard who can run effectively in transition for a Louisville offense that wants to play fast.

However, this is still a group made up of transfers, and although they seemingly fit well, continuity is such an important factor in roster building in today's college basketball landscape. Duke is still firmly the top squad in the ACC heading into 2026-27 and has the best roster.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Still Entering Season With ACC's Best Roster

The Blue Devils have continuity, veteran experience, positional length, and tons of pure talent on the roster. Louisville has a lot of talent, but not much of the continuity.

Considering how far ahead Duke has been over the last few years than any other team in the ACC, it would be difficult in any regard to put any team above the Blue Devils in a preseason ranking.

Louisville will be a very interesting team to follow within the ACC. Kelsey has the talent; now it has to translate into winning. Duke will take on Louisville once next season at the KFC Yum! Center.

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