Duke Holds Firm as 1 Seed After Gritty Win

After suffering a loss to Texas Tech, Duke used a long 11-day holiday break to regroup, reflect, and reset. When the Blue Devils returned to action, they were met by a Georgia Tech team riding a four-game winning streak.

In their ACC opener, Duke came away with the victory, but not without a challenge from the Yellow Jackets. The Blue Devils struggled from the perimeter, shooting just 9-of-32 from three-point range, and were also inconsistent at the free-throw line, going 24-of-35 (65%).

Despite those struggles, Cameron Boozer once again delivered a dominant performance. The freshman finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, including nine offensive boards, providing Duke with second-chance opportunities throughout the night. After a quiet outing against Texas Tech, Isaiah Evans bounced back with 17 points, shooting 4-of-10 from the field and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

It wasn’t just one Boozer making an impact. In the first start of his college career, Cayden Boozer also impressed, scoring 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting, while adding three assists and three steals. His defensive activity and composure helped steady Duke during key stretches of the game.

Duke Holds Firm on One Seed

With the win, Duke improved to 12–1 on the season and will look to carry that momentum into the new year. Ranked sixth in the nation, the Blue Devils have established themselves as one of the top teams in college basketball and are widely projected as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Following the victory over a now 9–5 Georgia Tech squad, some questioned whether Duke’s résumé might slip to a No. 2 seed. However, On3’s James Fletcher continues to view the Blue Devils as a top seed.

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to Duke Blue Devils forwards Cameron Boozer (12) and Maliq Brown (6) and guard Cayden Boozer (2) during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“Duke remains a steady presence near the top of every bracketology model and others, from the polls to the computers,” Fletcher wrote. “After their non-conference resume, the Blue Devils continue to look the part of a 1-seed team.”

Since Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement, Duke has sustained its postseason success under head coach Jon Scheyer. In Scheyer’s first season, the Blue Devils earned a No. 5 seed and fell in the second round. The following year, Duke advanced to the Elite Eight as a No. 4 seed, and last season, the Blue Devils reached the Final Four as a No. 1 seed, falling in a narrow loss to Houston.

If Duke earns another No. 1 seed this March, it would mark the program’s first consecutive top seed since 2010 and 2011, a stretch that included a national championship in 2010. While the season is still young, Duke’s ability to win despite shooting inconsistencies — and the steady rise under Scheyer — suggests the Blue Devils remain firmly on track for another deep NCAA Tournament run.

