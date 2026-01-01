Duke Shakes Off Rust, Holds Off Georgia Tech with Huge Home Win

After a long Christmas break, the Duke Blue Devils escaped with an 85–79 home win over Georgia Tech. The victory came on the heels of Duke’s first loss of the season, an 81–80 setback to Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden.

Against Georgia Tech, Cameron Boozer was as dominant as he has been all season. He finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, nine of which came on the offensive glass. After a quiet performance against the Red Raiders, Isaiah Evans bounced back with 17 points, shooting 4-of-10 from the field and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to Duke Blue Devils forwards Cameron Boozer (12) and Maliq Brown (6) and guard Cayden Boozer (2) during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In his first collegiate start, Cayden Boozer also impressed, scoring 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting. He added three assists and made his presence felt defensively, recording three steals.

First Half

The opening half proved challenging for the Blue Devils. Coming off an 11-day break, Duke showed signs of rust early. Georgia Tech took advantage, starting the game hot by hitting 3-of-4 three-pointers before the first television timeout.

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) attempts to shoot over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Mouhamed Sylia (6)during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke responded with three-pointers of its own from Patrick Ngongba II, Isaiah Evans, and Caleb Foster, quickly tying the game at nine. Duke attempted 12 of its first 14 field goals from beyond the arc, signaling an early emphasis on perimeter shooting. The teams traded baskets through the middle of the half, with Cameron Boozer knocking down a pair of threes to keep Duke within striking distance.

The final six minutes of the half featured multiple lead changes. Reeves tied the game with a dunk before Georgia Tech went back in front, 35–31, on a fast-break jumper. Duke answered with free throws and a Caleb Foster three at the 2:45 mark, taking a 37–35 lead heading into halftime.

Second Half

Duke grabbed its first second-half lead on Nikolas Khamenia’s free throws at the 13:58 mark and began to build momentum through interior scoring and trips to the line, though results at the stripe were inconsistent. Cameron Boozer converted a layup at 13:25 and added a free throw to make it 59–54. Following a lengthy offensive-rebound possession, Brown finished a layup at 11:02 to extend the lead to 61–56.

The final eight minutes featured several momentum swings, but Duke maintained control. Cameron Boozer drilled a three at 9:08, followed by another from Caleb Foster at 8:14, pushing the lead to 70–63. Reeves responded with a three at 7:13 to cut the margin to two, but Evans answered immediately with a three of his own at 6:56.

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) talks to guards Cayden Boozer (2) and Isaiah Evans (3) during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech pulled within one on two separate occasions at the free-throw line, but Duke responded each time. Ngongba knocked down free throws at 3:04, and Cayden Boozer hit a jumper with 1:30 remaining. Late free throws from Cameron Boozer and Evans sealed the win.

Overall, this was a much-needed win for Duke as it steadies itself entering the heart of ACC play. The conference is deeper and more competitive than in recent seasons, leaving little room for complacency.

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke now faces what could be a trap game against Florida State, followed by a challenging road matchup against No. 16 Louisville. While the Seminoles enter at 7–7, their physicality and experience make them a dangerous opponent. If Duke hopes to continue its momentum, it must bring the same focus and execution that carried it through a gritty win over Georgia Tech.

