First Domino Falls in Duke's Transfer Portal Saga
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The NCAA Transfer Portal is officially open and will remain open for two weeks, closing on April 21. After that date, no players are permitted to enter the portal unless there is a coaching change.
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have an interesting offseason to monitor, one they will likely have to approach in a way they are not used to. Several key rotation pieces have intriguing decisions to make regarding returning to Durham or departing via the NBA Draft or transfer portal.
The only guaranteed exits are Maliq Brown (out of eligibility) and, in all likelihood, Cameron Boozer (NBA Draft). Aside from those two, essentially every other key piece from this past season's team could go either way.
Nonetheless, the first exit from the Duke program via the transfer portal has hit the Blue Devils.
Sophomore Darren Harris Enters Transfer Portal
Darren Harris was by far the most likely candidate from this Blue Devils squad to hit the portal, as he struggled to consistently see the floor throughout his two seasons at Duke.
The Virginia native is a former 4-star recruit who entered Duke as a part of the program's No. 1 overall 2024 recruiting class, headlined by Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. As expected, Harris struggled to see the floor.
As a rookie, Harris averaged 2.0 points per game in 6.0 minutes across 21 appearances.
In 2025-26, it felt like Harris would find his role. He was regarded as one of the best shooters in his class, and despite Duke bringing in the No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class, there seemed to be a role for the 6'5" wing as a 3-and-D guy. However, that never came into fruition.
Harris rarely played in the Blue Devils' marquee games and only totaled 18 minutes of action across Duke's four NCAA Tournament games.
As a sophomore, he averaged 3.3 points in 9.7 minutes across 36 appearances.
Harris' Future Has Major Upside
It showed in short bursts with the Blue Devils at times, but Harris has elite shooting ability. He catches it high and ready to shoot at all times, and boasts a quick release to handle close-outs well.
Realistically, Harris would play significant minutes on the vast majority of Division I teams. It just so happens that he played for the program that brought in arguably the most talent of any team in the sport over the past few seasons. Harris will get another opportunity and will take advantage.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.