First Domino Falls in Duke's Transfer Portal Saga

The NCAA Transfer Portal is officially open and will remain open for two weeks, closing on April 21. After that date, no players are permitted to enter the portal unless there is a coaching change.

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have an interesting offseason to monitor, one they will likely have to approach in a way they are not used to. Several key rotation pieces have intriguing decisions to make regarding returning to Durham or departing via the NBA Draft or transfer portal.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The only guaranteed exits are Maliq Brown (out of eligibility) and, in all likelihood, Cameron Boozer (NBA Draft). Aside from those two, essentially every other key piece from this past season's team could go either way.

Nonetheless, the first exit from the Duke program via the transfer portal has hit the Blue Devils.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) celebrates after a play against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sophomore Darren Harris Enters Transfer Portal

Darren Harris was by far the most likely candidate from this Blue Devils squad to hit the portal, as he struggled to consistently see the floor throughout his two seasons at Duke.

The Virginia native is a former 4-star recruit who entered Duke as a part of the program's No. 1 overall 2024 recruiting class, headlined by Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. As expected, Harris struggled to see the floor.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) defends Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As a rookie, Harris averaged 2.0 points per game in 6.0 minutes across 21 appearances.

In 2025-26, it felt like Harris would find his role. He was regarded as one of the best shooters in his class, and despite Duke bringing in the No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class, there seemed to be a role for the 6'5" wing as a 3-and-D guy. However, that never came into fruition.

NEWS: Duke guard Darren Harris is entering the @TransferPortal, his agency THE·TEAM told @On3.



The 6-5 sophomore is a former top-40 recruit.https://t.co/WMJBmwtakS pic.twitter.com/rZlpjZCdJ9 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 7, 2026

Harris rarely played in the Blue Devils' marquee games and only totaled 18 minutes of action across Duke's four NCAA Tournament games.

As a sophomore, he averaged 3.3 points in 9.7 minutes across 36 appearances.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) celebrates after a play against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Harris' Future Has Major Upside

It showed in short bursts with the Blue Devils at times, but Harris has elite shooting ability. He catches it high and ready to shoot at all times, and boasts a quick release to handle close-outs well.

Realistically, Harris would play significant minutes on the vast majority of Division I teams. It just so happens that he played for the program that brought in arguably the most talent of any team in the sport over the past few seasons. Harris will get another opportunity and will take advantage.