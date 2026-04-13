Key Positive Duke Takeaway From Bidunga's Louisville Commitment

Over the weekend, the Duke basketball program missed out on arguably the best player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Kansas transfer big man Flory Bidunga. The 6'10", 235-pound forward ultimately committed to Louisville.

Duke was slated to host Bidunga on a visit on Sunday, but it was canceled as the star big man committed to Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals shortly after.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; California Baptist Lancers forward Thomas Ndong (25) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Bidunga felt like a big-time prospect that the Blue Devils could realistically land. When he was coming out of high school, Bidunga listed Duke in his top four schools before ultimately committing to the Jayhawks. The Blue Devils have now struck out twice on him.

However, despite the elite-level talent that Bidunga is, there is one key positive takeaway all Duke fans should be thinking about following his commitment to Louisville.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) loses the ball as he goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21)in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Patrick Ngongba Return Could Be in Cards

Bidunga's commitment to Louisville could simply be due to the paycheck, as Louisville reportedly paid approximately $9 million to Bidunga and Oregon transfer guard Jackson Shelstad, whom the Cardinals also landed over the weekend.

Sure, Duke had Bidunga scheduled to visit the program, but one has to think the Blue Devils would've pursued the best big man in the portal harder if they'd been confident their starting center would be gone.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ngongba has a very intriguing decision to make regarding a return to Durham or declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft. The 6'11" sophomore is a projected late first-round pick, which would make his NBA rookie salary likely anywhere from $2 to $4 million. Although, Ngongba could very well earn a bigger paycheck if he returned to Durham.

In today's era of college athletics, being a projected first-round pick no longer guarantees an exit. For many of those late first-round guys, there is more money to be made at the collegiate level.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Maybe Bidunga's commitment to Louisville has nothing to do with Ngongba's looming decision about his future, but it could mean Scheyer and his staff feel at least somewhat confident about a return.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) dribbles during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Ngongba Return Would Be Massive

Ngongba was arguably Duke's biggest breakout piece last season. As a rookie, the Virginia native averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds a game in 10.6 minutes a night. Those numbers jumped to 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks a game in 21.9 minutes.

Ngongba was one of the most underrated impact players in all of college basketball. According to EvanMiya.com, he ranked ninth nationally in Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating and 10th nationally in Total Bayesian Performance Rating. Both metrics measure a team's defensive and total production with that player on the floor versus off.

There hasn't been any reported timeline for a Ngongba decision, but it feels like it could go either way.