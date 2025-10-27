Reliving Duke Football's Tense History With ACC Rival
Duke Football History
"While Georgia Tech may have wrecked the Blue Devils’ chance at an ACC title last Saturday, it was the complete opposite scenario roughly 36 years ago," said Caleb Dudley of The Chronicle.
Riding high off a three-game win streak under legendary head coach Steve Spurrier, Duke played host to the Yellow Jackets on Oct. 28, 1989 with a sellout crowd packing the bleachers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Despite the mediocre appearance of both squads — the Blue Devils entered at 4-3 while Georgia Tech was 3-3 — the stakes were high for a Duke group searching for a sliver of national relevance after decades of hardship.
By the end of the game, there was only one player to be discussed: Randy Cuthbert. Or as he was reported to be called that day, “that Cuthbert kid.” That kid certainly put up a stat line that wasn’t child’s play, as the running back dashed for a record 234 yards on the ground while adding eight receptions for 56 yards. By game’s end, the sophomore had accounted for 18 of the Blue Devils’ 30 points as it closed out a victory over a surging Yellow Jacket squad.
Despite the solid play all around, the margins could have been much wider for the home team. Duke turned the ball over four times over the course of the contest, with multiple of those coming deep in Georgia Tech territory. Every time the offense sputtered, the defense was there to clean up the mess, as it held opposing quarterback Shawn Jones to just 139 total yards.
Duke wouldn’t lose again for the rest of the regular season, picking up a share of the ACC crown while its head man in Spurrier won the conference’s Coach of the Year honors. The Blue Devils’ magical season would end in the All-American Bowl, where they fell to Texas Tech 49-21.
