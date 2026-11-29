The Duke Blue Devils' regular season comes to an end after their 31-7 loss to the No. 8-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Duke fought admirably throughout the game and forced Wake Forest to play all four quarters after dominating most of the competition by halftime. As we get into transfer portal coverage and bowl game discussions, here are my biggest takeaways from Duke's regular-season finale defeat.

Admirable Defensive and Team Effort in First Half

Nov 28, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (10) looks over the defense during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils, really, gave Wake Forest a fight for much of the game, not allowing them to run roughshod as they had for much of the season. Duke was first to score, with Nate Sheppard punching the ball in for the touchdown in the first quarter, and held the Demon Deacons to three points for a quarter and a half before Gio Lopez found Antonio Meeks for a go-ahead touchdown at the end of the half.

You have to appreciate the fight that Duke gave their rivals, holding them to just over 300 total yards of offense going into the fourth quarter. However, in the end, Wake Forest showcased why they're not only going to have a great chance of beating Miami in the ACC championship next week but also making a potential run in the playoffs.

Nate Sheppard Bottled Up

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Nov 28, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates his touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sheppard's explosive plays were limited, but he was still effective for much of the game. Wake Forest did a great job keying the run game consistently and playing man coverage when Sheppard acted as a wideout.

Sheppard finished the day with a measly 147 total yards and a touchdown, and he hopes to be in New York two weeks from tonight at the Heisman Trophy ceremony as a finalist.

Impressive Regular Season From Diaz

Nov 28, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz leads his team onto the field during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite finishing 7-5 and with a 4-5 conference record, it was an impressive year for head coach Manny Diaz as the Blue Devils rapidly improved on defense and had a spectacular season for the program's ages, by Sheppard.

This program overcame the loss of a lot of talent during the offseason, including the infamous transfers of Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate. Diaz had to adjust and managed impressively well despite the lack of high-end talent outside of Sheppard. Losing three consecutive games to end the regular season is frustrating, but having the best running back in the sport gives hope for the future.

Let's also not forget that this is a fairly young Blue Devils team, and many potential key starters return on both sides of the ball. I'll be looking more closely at the key needs for Duke in the transfer portal in the coming days and weeks, but Diaz & Co. have a chance to be a much better team in 2027.