The Duke Blue Devils' season comes to a close in two games, including a bowl game next month. After their Senior Night loss to the Clemson Tigers, Duke's regular season will conclude with a road matchup against their arch-rival football nemesis: the 11th-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

This upcoming weekend, Wake Forest not only could have a single-digit ranking in the College Football Playoff Ranking, but they have punched their ticket to the ACC Championship against Miami and host College Gameday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season.

For the Demon Deacons, this is all too good to be true. Yet their rivals lurk in the background with a Heisman Trophy-contending running back and an opportunity to stun the college football world on Saturday.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manny Diaz Still Searches for Signature Regular Season Win

Last year's conference championship gave Diaz his signature win as a head coach, but he hasn't produced an upset quite like the opportunity that presents itself this upcoming weekend. Wake Forest does look like a juggernaut, and their momentum could carry them to not just an ACC title but a deep playoff run that no one would've imagined three months ago.

Duke has won four straight against the Demon Deacons, and so far in recent weeks, they've shown they have an offense that, outside of Nate Sheppard, struggles to keep up with opponents. That is where Sheppard comes in to potentially make this a five-game winning streak, and the biggest of them all.

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Before I dive into that, Diaz has come close to some signature regular-season wins at Duke, and I'd argue that his shootout victory against Clemson in Death Valley is as close as it gets to a signature triumph.

However, this is Wake Forest we're talking about: one of the best offenses in college football and a defense that is playing out of their minds despite lacking elite talent on that side.

Nate Sheppard Legacy Game?

This is where a potential legacy game could come into play for Sheppard. They have not faced a running back of this talent before, and No. 20 looks like a future workhorse NFL running back who is already projected to be one of the best football players in America in 2027. Sheppard's abilities alone give Duke a shot at an upset, to pair with a stingy defense led by defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke.

Yes, I've gotten myself nipped in the bud for hyping up a potential upset for the last three weeks, but I'm not a Blue Devils fan: I'm a fan of good football players and great defense, and I think Duke has both in specific regards. I truly believe what I see, and that is Sheppard's skill set as the best running back in college football who could upset Wake Forest.

Duke's chance to spoil Wake Forest's season would be the shining moment for Diaz's program, forcing the Demon Deacons into a win-and-you're-in situation in Charlotte a week from Saturday. Blue Devils fans would love to see this become a possibility and see their rivals strain at the idea of going from potential locks to teetering on the brink of missing the playoffs entirely.

Diaz is here to create chaos. I'm here for it, and I look forward to that possibility.