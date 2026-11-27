The Duke Blue Devils travel to Winston-Salem this weekend to face the eighth-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and it could be a closer game than the experts say.

Duke is coming off a tough Senior Night loss to Clemson last week, but running back Nate Sheppard continues a Heisman-worthy season (in most seasons) and could be a massive piece to help the Blue Devils shock the world on Sunday with a playoff-altering win. Let's look at the five key players who could help the Blue Devils stun the nation.

Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) after scoring a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard, Running Back

As I mentioned, Sheppard is going to be a significant part of Duke's effort to spoil their arch-nemesis' dreams of being a locked-in playoff team.

This is one of the most talented running backs in college football, and he has a chance to get up there with names such as Saquon Barkley or Bijan Robinson as one of the top running back prospects in the last 10 years. The reason the Blue Devils can win this game outright is because of No. 20.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs with the football against Duke Blue Devils defensive back Evan Smith (4) and cornerback Landan Callahan (3) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evan Smith, Cornerback

The Blue Devils will need starting nickel cornerback Evan Smith to be on his A-game against one of the best wide receivers in the country, Carlos Hernandez, along with a combination of Jack Foley and Antonio Meeks.

Smith has two interceptions this season and is one of Duke's playmakers at the catch point, despite not being the biggest cornerback. This will be one of the most important games of the former Northwestern transfer's career.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A general view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Nick Del Grande, Left Tackle

Del Grande has certainly seen a transition period from the Sun Belt to ACC play, but he has shown growth as a blocker in pass protection while opening up rushing lanes on his side of the offensive line.

This week, Del Grande faces Wake Forest standout edge rusher Langston Hardy, one of their most important defenders, this Saturday. Duke's key is to limit the impact Hardy has this weekend, and Del Grande is the key to that.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs with the football against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Dylan Flowers (0) and linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kendall Johnson, Linebacker

Star linebacker Luke Mergott is out for the rest of the regular season, meaning other players in a deep linebacker room must step up in his absence.

Guys like Nick Morris Jr. and Bradley Gompers are already getting plenty of run, but Kendall Johnson is a talented linebacker himself who will play a key role in slowing down Wake Forest's ground game, which lost key running back Ty Clark III for the rest of the season. Look for Johnson to make an impact on Saturday as a stout downhill, sideline-to-sideline linebacker.

Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Chris Denson (15) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils saftey DaShawn Stone (8) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DaShawn Stone, Safety

Wake Forest was last punched in the mouth by the Miami Hurricanes, who are ranked one spot ahead of them in the playoff rankings. One of the most physical defenders on the Blue Devils roster is Stone, who can pack a punch over the middle of the field and downhill in the run game.

Stone will be the enforcer for Duke's defense, and they'll need it in a big way to help rattle Demon Deacans' playmakers over the middle of the field.