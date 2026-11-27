Duke Football vs. Wake Forest: 5 Key Players To Watch
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The Duke Blue Devils travel to Winston-Salem this weekend to face the eighth-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and it could be a closer game than the experts say.
Duke is coming off a tough Senior Night loss to Clemson last week, but running back Nate Sheppard continues a Heisman-worthy season (in most seasons) and could be a massive piece to help the Blue Devils shock the world on Sunday with a playoff-altering win. Let's look at the five key players who could help the Blue Devils stun the nation.
Nate Sheppard, Running Back
As I mentioned, Sheppard is going to be a significant part of Duke's effort to spoil their arch-nemesis' dreams of being a locked-in playoff team.
This is one of the most talented running backs in college football, and he has a chance to get up there with names such as Saquon Barkley or Bijan Robinson as one of the top running back prospects in the last 10 years. The reason the Blue Devils can win this game outright is because of No. 20.
Evan Smith, Cornerback
The Blue Devils will need starting nickel cornerback Evan Smith to be on his A-game against one of the best wide receivers in the country, Carlos Hernandez, along with a combination of Jack Foley and Antonio Meeks.
Smith has two interceptions this season and is one of Duke's playmakers at the catch point, despite not being the biggest cornerback. This will be one of the most important games of the former Northwestern transfer's career.
Nick Del Grande, Left Tackle
Del Grande has certainly seen a transition period from the Sun Belt to ACC play, but he has shown growth as a blocker in pass protection while opening up rushing lanes on his side of the offensive line.
This week, Del Grande faces Wake Forest standout edge rusher Langston Hardy, one of their most important defenders, this Saturday. Duke's key is to limit the impact Hardy has this weekend, and Del Grande is the key to that.
Kendall Johnson, Linebacker
Star linebacker Luke Mergott is out for the rest of the regular season, meaning other players in a deep linebacker room must step up in his absence.
Guys like Nick Morris Jr. and Bradley Gompers are already getting plenty of run, but Kendall Johnson is a talented linebacker himself who will play a key role in slowing down Wake Forest's ground game, which lost key running back Ty Clark III for the rest of the season. Look for Johnson to make an impact on Saturday as a stout downhill, sideline-to-sideline linebacker.
DaShawn Stone, Safety
Wake Forest was last punched in the mouth by the Miami Hurricanes, who are ranked one spot ahead of them in the playoff rankings. One of the most physical defenders on the Blue Devils roster is Stone, who can pack a punch over the middle of the field and downhill in the run game.
Stone will be the enforcer for Duke's defense, and they'll need it in a big way to help rattle Demon Deacans' playmakers over the middle of the field.
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft