The Duke Blue Devils will look to break the hearts of Wake Forest Demon Deacons fans everywhere as they travel to the home of the No. 8-ranked team in the country on Saturday.

This is a massive game for Wake Forest, especially with the notoriety and College GameDay in town. There is no sugarcoating this: the Blue Devils face long odds in this game, especially after losing linebacker Luke Mergott, and will face one of the most explosive offenses in the country that is matched with a good defense as well. Here are four Demon Deacons to watch for this Saturday.

Gio Lopez, Quarterback

Nov 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) warms up before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former South Alabama and North Carolina quarterback joined the Demon Deacons this season and quickly became one of the best quarterbacks in college football, as a finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award. Lopez has thrown for 2,701 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just one interception this season.

Lopez is only a redshirt junior, so he has another year left to produce for Wake Forest. If this is the potential he is showing this year, he could develop into an even better passer next year, something Duke fans may become concerned about.

Carlos Hernandez, Wide Receiver

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Nov 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) catches a pass for a touchdown against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A silky smooth player, Hernandez is one of the best deep threats in college football, averaging 15.8 yards per catch, and is one of the leading receivers in the sport with 1,184 yards and eight touchdowns on 75 receptions.

Hernandez will be a true test for the Blue Devils' secondary with his quickness and third-level route running that make him such a dangerous weapon downfield. He'll be one of the most underrated wide receiver prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Langston Hardy, Edge Rusher

Oct 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Langston Hardy (11) celebrates his sack of California Golden Bears quarterback Jackson Brousseau with teammate Gabe Kirschke (10) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With 5.5 sacks, Hardy is Wake Forest's sack leader and remains a disruptive presence in the backfield. Despite being an undersized rusher, Hardy plays physically with tons of aggression and effort that make him the player he is on the field. He'll be a test for Duke's offensive tackles Nick Del Grande and Braden Miller.

Jack Foley, Wide Receiver

At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Foley is a monster at the catch point and averages 21.5 yards per reception with 35 grabs for 665 yards and five touchdowns. Duke doesn't have a cornerback who could beat Foley at the catch point, which could serve as a significant problem if they don't find a way to rough him up at the line of scrimmage and stay aggressive when high-pointing the football.