Duke Football vs. Boston College: 5 Key Players To Watch
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The Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 2-2) face the Boston College Eagles (4-3, 2-2) at Wallace Wade Stadium as both programs enter critical points in their season.
Duke is coming off a big win on the road against Virginia, hoping to stoke some fire for a strong finish to the season, while Boston College is on a two-game winning streak and riding a wave of momentum.
The Blue Devils are in a good spot to find some consistency this weekend against the Eagles and stall their momentum. Here are five players to watch who could help Duke achieve victory at home.
Matt Craycraft, Center
After missing the last two games with an injury, the Blue Devils' veteran center is back in the starting lineup to the delight of star running back Nate Sheppard. The run game has certainly felt Craycraft's absence, struggling to find rhythm when attacking the mouth of defenses between the tackles.
Craycraft's ability in the run game will open up lanes for Sheppard to attack while adding valuable pass protection for quarterback Walker Eget.
Brody Keefe, Wide Receiver
The true freshman wide receiver made some impressive plays for the Blue Devils last weekend in Charlottesville. Could he do it again?
The young pass-catcher from Charlotte, North Carolina, reminds me a lot of former wideout and current Miami Hurricane Cooper Barkate, who tallied 1,000 yards last season for an explosive Duke offense. Look for Keefe to be involved again this weekend.
Patrick Smith-Young, Safety
Another week without Andrew Pellicciotta means another start for Patrick Smith-Young, who made a case to remain a starter at safety for the Blue Devils after cashing in with eight tackles and an interception against the Cavaliers.
Eagles quarterback Mason McKenzie has thrown seven interceptions this season, and an opportunity could arise for Smith-Young to add another pick to his box score.
Tyshon Reed Jr., Defensive End
If the Blue Devils are to slow down McKenzie on the ground, they're going to need stout mesh point discipline from their pass rushers and defensive linemen. Junior Tyshon Reed Jr. has been Duke's best pass rusher this season, and there are no signs of that changing.
Reed has a chance to be a big reason for a potential momentum-stalling game for the Blue Devils' defense, which has been outstanding for much of the year.
Walker Eget, Quarterback
Eget missed most of the first half against Virginia with a finger injury, but returned to give the offense a much-needed boost in the passing game. I'm curious if the finger will remain an issue again this week against Boston College. If it isn't, this could be a great opportunity for Eget to have a productive week in the air against an Eagles defense that can be hit or miss at times against the pass.
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft