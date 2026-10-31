Duke Football vs. Boston College: 5 Key Players To Watch

The Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 2-2) face the Boston College Eagles (4-3, 2-2) at Wallace Wade Stadium as both programs enter critical points in their season.

Duke is coming off a big win on the road against Virginia, hoping to stoke some fire for a strong finish to the season, while Boston College is on a two-game winning streak and riding a wave of momentum.

The Blue Devils are in a good spot to find some consistency this weekend against the Eagles and stall their momentum. Here are five players to watch who could help Duke achieve victory at home.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) celebrates a touchdown by running back Nate Sheppard's (20) against the William & Mary Tribe during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Craycraft, Center

After missing the last two games with an injury, the Blue Devils' veteran center is back in the starting lineup to the delight of star running back Nate Sheppard. The run game has certainly felt Craycraft's absence, struggling to find rhythm when attacking the mouth of defenses between the tackles.

Craycraft's ability in the run game will open up lanes for Sheppard to attack while adding valuable pass protection for quarterback Walker Eget.

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Brody Keefe (18) celebrates after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brody Keefe, Wide Receiver

The true freshman wide receiver made some impressive plays for the Blue Devils last weekend in Charlottesville. Could he do it again?

The young pass-catcher from Charlotte, North Carolina, reminds me a lot of former wideout and current Miami Hurricane Cooper Barkate, who tallied 1,000 yards last season for an explosive Duke offense. Look for Keefe to be involved again this weekend.

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils safety Patrick Smith-Young (2) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Smith-Young, Safety

Another week without Andrew Pellicciotta means another start for Patrick Smith-Young, who made a case to remain a starter at safety for the Blue Devils after cashing in with eight tackles and an interception against the Cavaliers.

Eagles quarterback Mason McKenzie has thrown seven interceptions this season, and an opportunity could arise for Smith-Young to add another pick to his box score.

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) runs with the ball past Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyshon Reed Jr., Defensive End

If the Blue Devils are to slow down McKenzie on the ground, they're going to need stout mesh point discipline from their pass rushers and defensive linemen. Junior Tyshon Reed Jr. has been Duke's best pass rusher this season, and there are no signs of that changing.

Reed has a chance to be a big reason for a potential momentum-stalling game for the Blue Devils' defense, which has been outstanding for much of the year.

Walker Eget, Quarterback

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) looks off the field during a stoppage in play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eget missed most of the first half against Virginia with a finger injury, but returned to give the offense a much-needed boost in the passing game. I'm curious if the finger will remain an issue again this week against Boston College. If it isn't, this could be a great opportunity for Eget to have a productive week in the air against an Eagles defense that can be hit or miss at times against the pass.