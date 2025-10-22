Why Duke’s Clash With Clemson Is a Must-Win
The Duke Blue Devils suffered a frustrating loss over the weekend to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Not only was it a blown opportunity for Duke - who outplayed Georgia Tech for extended stretches - but it could cost the Blue Devils down the line.
The teams within the top four conferences, who win their respective conference championship game, earn an automatic bid and a first-round bye in the process. Other champions of smaller conferences and at-large selections will fill out the remaining spots in the bracket.
To earn a spot in the ACC Championship game, Duke will have to finish within the top two spots in the conference. Saturday's defeat to the Yellow Jackets slid the Blue Devils to the fifth spot in the ACC.
Duke now shifts its focus - during the bye - on the Clemson Tigers, who are a middling team in the ACC.
Heading into the season, this game was a lot more daunting for the Blue Devils, but as mentioned, Clemson has not played up to its standards this season. Additionally, Cade Klubnik's status for the game is uncertain, as he is dealing with an ankle injury.
Why Winning is Important
Duke's schedule is manageable moving forward, and it could be argued that the matchup against Clemson is the toughest remaining game on the Blue Devils' schedule. Virginia, who is currently ranked 16th, is the other formidable opponent on Duke's schedule, but it is not smart to look ahead too far down the line.
Duke has to win against Clemson on Nov. 1. A loss could end the Blue Devils' aspirations of playing for a spot in the ACC Championship game in December.
The Tigers present some issues for Duke, but Darian Mensah is arguably the best quarterback in this matchup, especially with Klubnik potentially out.
As mentioned, other than Clemson and Virginia, the Blue Devils' schedule rounds out with games against Connecticut, at North Carolina, and Wake Forest. If Duke can defeat Clemson, it can recover and push for a spot in the conference title game.
It could be argued that the Blue Devils cannot afford to lose another game this season. However, as cornerback Chandler Rivers said, it is a postgame press conference on Saturday,
"There's a lot of teams in the ACC with one loss in [conference play. So, as long as we don't get another loss, and we just keep moving forward, keep winning, keep preparing how we are supposed to prepare, we will be fine."
That is the mindset Duke will have to demonstrate throughout the rest of the season.
