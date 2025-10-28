Blue Devil Country

Duke's Manny Diaz Talks Strategy Before Clemson Showdown

Duke's head coach Manny Diaz spoke with the media on Monday and provided a preview of what to expect against Clemson on Saturday.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the sidelines in the second quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the sidelines in the second quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils are entering a pivotal point in their season, as they head into Week 10 with a daunting road matchup against the Clemson Tigers.

Despite being 3-4, Clemson possesses the talent and potential to play at a high level any given week.

Duke's head coach, Manny Diaz, is well aware of this and provided a preview while addressing the media on Monday during his press conference availability. The 51-year-old head coach went into detail about Clemson's current quarterback situation, with Cade Klubnik's status for Saturday up in the air.

Oct 11, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) throws for a Boston College Eagles interception during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Diaz's Thoughts

  • "Yeah [I expect Klubnik to return this week], but we always prepare for teams to be at full strength, especially coming off the bye. I think we they do on offense, not withstanding, is going to be relatively similar," Diaz said. "It's the people around the quarterback that make the big difference. Their weaponry on the outside will be as good as anybody we've seen so far this year."

Klubnik was unable to play in Week 8 against the SMU Mustangs. In his place, Christopher Vizzina filled in, completing 29-of-42 pass attempts for 317 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers' 35-24 loss to SMU.

Diaz was impressed by what he saw from the sophomore quarterback and will keep that performance into account heading into Saturday's matchup.

Oct 18, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) passes against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard-GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
  • "I thought for a first-time [starter], he went in there and handled things really well. You could see as the game got going, [he was] getting more and more comfortable, for them to call [plays] the way they wanted to with him in there," Diaz said. "When you have the skill around, the quarterback is almost like the point guard; his job is to get the ball out of his hands, and get it to their talented guys, which they've got plenty."
Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Diaz views Saturday's game against Clemson as a true challenge against one of the blue bloods in the sport. Regardless of the Tigers' position at this point of the season, Diaz understands that this type of opponent is always capable of playing at a high level.

Oct 11, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney calls time out during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
  • "This is the whole trick of what it takes to win these types of games. The nerve it takes, the understanding of where everything matters, details matter," Diaz said. "You see it all around the sport right now. You're going to have to have some real belief to go in there and knock that team off. I think we've got the right leadership to set the tone for our guys and how they work this week."

