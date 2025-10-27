Blue Devil Country

Darian Mensah Making His Case as ACC’s Best QB

The quarterback play in the ACC was subpar in Week 9. Does the Blue Devils' quarterback argue to be the best signal caller in the conference?

Logan Lazarczyk

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) goes to throw the ball against the Elon Phoenix during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils were on bye in Week 9, and the quality of quarterback play suffered without Darian Mensah suiting up this weekend.

There were a couple of standout performances from signal callers, but for the most part, the quarterback production and effectiveness were subpar in Week 9. It was predominantly an overwhelming aspect across each of these contests.

There were many takeaways from this weekend, but one of the main ones pertains to the Blue Devils quarterback.

Mensah May be the Best Quarterback in the ACC

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws on the run against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

There were seven total matchups in the ACC on Saturday, and there were maybe three good quarterback performances throughout the course of the day.

Georgia Tech's quarterback Haynes King and Pittsburgh's signal caller Mason Heintschel were the two best players at the position this past weekend. Each quarterback surpassed 300 passing yards and accounted for three passing touchdowns.

It was easily King's best performance of the season, but his limitations from inside the pocket are well-documented. Before Saturday, King had no game with over 243 passing yards, and his three passing touchdowns matched his season total through the first seven weeks.

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) carries the football against Louisville Cardinals linebacker T.J. Quinn (34) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Carson Beck was serviceable against Stanford, completing 21-of-28 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown. However, the senior quarteback attempted 6.8 yards per pass. For a quarterback with as much experience as Beck possesses, those numbers are not highly impressive.

What makes Mensah a legitimate argument as the best quarterback in the ACC is the fact that he is easily the youngest signal caller in the conference with notable accomplishments.

Beck and King have been starting college quarterbacks for four years, and it's evident that their ceiling is capped. Mensah is a sophomore quarterback in his first year with a new program, and he has thrown for over 2,000 yards and compiled 17 touchdowns compared to two interceptions.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Beck, who signed a luxurious NIL deal with the Hurricanes this offseason, has thrown for 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions through nine games. In addition, the former Georgia quarterback has superior talent and weaponry around him.

Labeling Mensah as the best quarterback in the ACC may be premature, but it is obvious that he possesses the highest ceiling of all the current signal callers in the conference.

Sep 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmet during pregame activities before the start against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Next season, if Mensah opts into another year of eligibility and forgoes the 2026 NFL Draft, the Blue Devils could be viewed as the favorites to win the ACC.

LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is a general sports reporter with a strong focus on the Duke Blue Devils On SI. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.