Darian Mensah Making His Case as ACC’s Best QB
The Duke Blue Devils were on bye in Week 9, and the quality of quarterback play suffered without Darian Mensah suiting up this weekend.
There were a couple of standout performances from signal callers, but for the most part, the quarterback production and effectiveness were subpar in Week 9. It was predominantly an overwhelming aspect across each of these contests.
There were many takeaways from this weekend, but one of the main ones pertains to the Blue Devils quarterback.
Mensah May be the Best Quarterback in the ACC
There were seven total matchups in the ACC on Saturday, and there were maybe three good quarterback performances throughout the course of the day.
Georgia Tech's quarterback Haynes King and Pittsburgh's signal caller Mason Heintschel were the two best players at the position this past weekend. Each quarterback surpassed 300 passing yards and accounted for three passing touchdowns.
It was easily King's best performance of the season, but his limitations from inside the pocket are well-documented. Before Saturday, King had no game with over 243 passing yards, and his three passing touchdowns matched his season total through the first seven weeks.
Carson Beck was serviceable against Stanford, completing 21-of-28 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown. However, the senior quarteback attempted 6.8 yards per pass. For a quarterback with as much experience as Beck possesses, those numbers are not highly impressive.
What makes Mensah a legitimate argument as the best quarterback in the ACC is the fact that he is easily the youngest signal caller in the conference with notable accomplishments.
Beck and King have been starting college quarterbacks for four years, and it's evident that their ceiling is capped. Mensah is a sophomore quarterback in his first year with a new program, and he has thrown for over 2,000 yards and compiled 17 touchdowns compared to two interceptions.
Beck, who signed a luxurious NIL deal with the Hurricanes this offseason, has thrown for 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions through nine games. In addition, the former Georgia quarterback has superior talent and weaponry around him.
Labeling Mensah as the best quarterback in the ACC may be premature, but it is obvious that he possesses the highest ceiling of all the current signal callers in the conference.
Next season, if Mensah opts into another year of eligibility and forgoes the 2026 NFL Draft, the Blue Devils could be viewed as the favorites to win the ACC.
