Duke Football Closes Out Season With Instant Classic

The Duke Blue Devils played their Bowl game on the final day of 2025. It was in El Paso, Texas, in the Sun Bowl, and this game was an instant classic that will go down in the history books as one of the most entertaining bowl games ever.



Duke came into this bowl game looking to close out their season in a huge way. Duke had so much momentum leading up to going as well because they were coming off winning the ACC Championship. It's all going to unleash today in a wild one.

From the start, you knew that these two teams were going to have a shoot-out. Duke was facing a team in the Arizona State Sun Devils that was looking to pick up a huge bowl game win over a good team. The Sun Devils came down swinging right away and scored on their first possession on offense.



Then Duke came out after going three and out in their first offense, and in just three plays tied the game. After that, it was just back and forth till the finish.

Duke Wild Sun Bowl Win

Duke was able to get a few turnovers that set the tone for them to go up in this game, but the Sun Devils kept fighting back, and it was their late surge that saw them take the lead late in the fourth quarter, 39-35.

But one of Duke's turnovers came in the most important time of the game, when they needed it the most. Then, with just over two minutes left in the game, quarterback Darian Mensah was able to complete a pass for the game-winning touchdown. It was capped off with another Duke turnover to secure the win.

Mensah had 327 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Nate Sheppard went for 170 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Wide receiver Que'Sean Brown had 178 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning catch.

Duke had possession of the ball for nearly 34 minutes. That was huge. They also were 3-5 on fourth down conversations and 6-17 on third down. And they won the turnover battle. That was the difference for Duke in this game, and now they add another win for the 2025 season.

This goes to show how good this Duke football team is going to be next season. They will have a chance to repeat as the ACC Champion and make the College Football Playoff a year from now.

