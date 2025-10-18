Duke Blows Multiple Opportunities in Loss to Georgia Tech
The Duke Blue Devils, coming out of their bye week, turned their attention to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who entered the contest with a 6-0 record. This matchup was monumental towards the landscape of the ACC, especially with the Miami Hurricanes falling to the Louisville Cardinals 24-21 on Friday night.
This was the first time these two teams squared off since last season, when Georgia Tech took care of business at home, defeating Duke 24-14. The Blue Devils are a completely different team this time around, with multiple newcomers to the roster. Georgia Tech would start with the ball, hoping to establish its running game early.
First Quarter
The Yellow Jackets started the game with a quick screen pass to Malik Rutherford, which resulted in a two-yard loss. Georgia Tech turned to the run game after moving the chains on second-and-12, but the Yellow Jackets' drive stalled out near midfield after taking five minutes off the clock.
After being pinned at their own three-yard line, the Blue Devils' offense quickly flipped the field with a 35-yard catch-and-run from Cooper Barkate, who stepped out of bounds with open space in front of him.
Darian Mensah dominated with quick run-pass option plays, picking up chunks of yards on quick passes, marching Duke down the field. Barkate was the driving force of the opening drive, catching four passes for 71 yards.
Duke marched all the way down to Georgia Tech's one-yard line, looking primed to jump out to an instant 7-0 lead. However, Mensah mishandled the handoff exchange with Anderson Castle, and Georgia Tech's linebacker Omar Daniels recovered the fumble for a 95-yard scoop-and-score.
It was an absolute gut punch for the Blue Devils, who surrendered all momentum to the Yellow Jackets after a dominant first drive.
5 Minutes Remaining
Despite the disappointing conclusion of its first drive, Duke's offense did not skip a beat after returning right back to the field. Mensah and Barkate continued their scorching hot start, connecting on a 20-yard pass after a nine-yard completion to Jeremiah Hasley.
The Blue Devils would have no problems moving down the field, as they closed out the first quarter with a third-and-one on Georgia Tech's 20-yard line. 7-0 Georgia Tech.
Second Quarter
After converting the third-and-short, Duke positioned themselves in a striking position, but after a couple of incompletions, the Blue Devils were forced to settle for a field goal. Unfortunately, similar to the first drive, Duke shot itself in the foot. This time, it was a botched snap, leading to no points.
Despite collecting 142 yards on offense and controlling the football for over 11 minutes, the Blue Devils had no points to show for their dominant start.
The Yellow Jackets' ensuing drive resulted in a quick three-and-out, which was an extension of Duke's dominance.
After starting with the ball in on their own 35-yard line, the Blue Devils would quickly move past midfield, but after Mensah suffered a sack, Duke was forced to punt.
5 Minutes Remaining
Duke's defense stifled Georgia Tech once gain, forcing a punt at midfield. Yellow Jackets' quarterback Haynes King had failed to get anything going at this point, completing seven passes for 38 yards.
Mensah continued to demonstrate his elite quarterbacking, eluding multiple pass rushers, finding Barkate for a 20-yard completion on third-and-five, avoiding a three-and-out.
The sophomore quarterback would continue to hit quick passes, matriculating down the field, before capping off the drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Landen King. The Blue Devils leave Georgia Tech with 26 seconds remaining, and the Yellow Jackets would attempt to reach field-goal range but ultimately failed. Halftime tied 7-7.
The score does not indicate how dominant Duke was, as the Blue Devils outgained the Yellow Jackets 238-110, including 193 passing yards from Mensah compared to King's 59 yards through the air.
Third Quarter
Duke with start with the ball in the second half, looking to take full control of a game that it has had it's handprints all over.
Mensah was instrumental in the Blue Devils' opening drive of the second half, completing four of five pass attempts, surging Duke right to Georgia Tech's goal line.
However, once again, the Blue Devils could not complete the drive for a touchdown, settling for a field goal after an illegal substitution penalty, giving Duke a 10-7 lead. Although the drive resulted in the Blue Devils' first lead of the game, it was a disappointing product for a drive that took nearly nine minutes.
5 Minutes Remaining
King and Georgia Tech's offense had been stifled all afternoon, but finally produced an explosive play with a 49-yard completion to tight end Josh Beetham, who broke open after miscommunication in the Blue Devils' secondary. That was essentially the entire drive, but it was good enough, leading to a field goal, tying the game 10-10.
Duke would have an opportunity to put points on the board, but was forced to punt the ball right back to the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech would head into the fourth quarter pinned inside the 10-yard line.
Fourth Quarter
The Yellow Jackets' passing attack finally showed a sign of life, as King pushed the ball down the field consistently, completing passes of 30 and 21 yards. However, Duke's defense buckled down inside the 10-yard line, forcing Georgia Tech to settle for a field goal. The Yellow Jackets would take a 13-10 lead with 11 minutes remaining.
Following the go-ahead drive, Georgia Tech's defense forced a three-and-out by Duke's offense that took less than a minute off the clock.
Final 5 Minutes of Game
The Yellow Jackets began imposing their will in the ground game, chewing nearly five minutes off the clock and capping off the drive with a 10-yard rushing score by running back Malachi Hosley. Georgia Tech stole control of the game, leading 20-10 with 4:57 remaining.
Mensah would lead Duke into field goal range, but kicker Todd Pelino sailed the kick wide right, virtually ending the Blue Devils' chances of pulling off a comeback with 2:52 remaining. King would put the nail in the coffin with a 28-yard rushing touchdown, extending Georgia Tech's lead 27-10.
The Blue Devils would produce an empty-calorie drive, which was capped off by Mensah throwing a 19-yard touchdown to Sahmir Hagans. That touchdown was followed by a successful two-point conversion to Barkate.
Georgia Tech would kneel out the rest of the clock, securing the 27-18 victory.
