Darian Mensah Details His Path and Future in Football

The star quarterback was interviewed this week, and he shared his process of choosing Duke in the transfer portal.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) goes to throw the ball against the Elon Phoenix during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
Duke Blue Devils star quarterback Darian Mensah has been one of the best stories in college football this season. He has transformed Duke's program into one that is gaining recognition by the national media.

Despite being one of the most sought-after signal callers in the transfer portal this past offseason, the sophomore quarterback was not heavily recruited coming out of high school.

Recruitment Process

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws on the run against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
  • "[The recruiting process] was pretty much non-existent. I never really got heavily recruited," Mensah said. I never got an offer up until the start of my senior season, which was from Tulane."

The lack of interest and recruitment from top programs motivated Mensah to play that much harder when he earned the opportunity.

  • "It just left that chip on my shoulder," Mensah continued. "It just makes me want to go that much harder."
Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the Syracuse Orange in the first quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The 6'3", 205-pound quarterback produced an impressive 2024 campaign as Tulane's starting quarterback. Mensah threw for 2,273 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions, while completing 65.9% of his passes as a first-year starter.

What Led to Mensah Choosing Duke?

That season-long performance raised his stock to a level where he felt he had to test the waters. Mensah explained what led to his decision to enter the transfer portal following the 2024 season.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
  • "The fact that I could change my family's life, first and foremost, was something obviously that was key," Mensah said. "Just to play in a different offense where I get full control, and really push the ball down the field, I wanted to run my own show."

Head coach Manny Diaz was ecstatic landing Mensah in the transfer portal, and he explained how the former Tulane quarterback unlocks an element in this offense.

  • "I felt the missing link in our offense was the ability for a quarterback to create plays off schedule," Diaz said. "Everyone understands that position and the value it has in correlation to winning and losing."
Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

When Mensah arrived as the main offseason acquisition, he made sure that did not rub his teammates off the wrong way. Mensah made that everyone felt equal, despite the fact that he was top prioritized target for the program in the transfer portal.

  • "I took [my teammates] down to Tampa for a weekend," Mensah explained. "I thought it was an opportunity to get to know the guys on a deeper level, outside of football. [We] got some dinner, just spent time running some routes."
Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs out of the pocket in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The sophomore quarterback's ability to connect with teammates off the field has definitely contributed to a stronger chemistry on the field.

Through seven games, Mensah has thrown for 2,211 yards, 17 touchdowns, and two interceptions, while completing 70.3% of his passes.

Duke is currently tied for third in the ACC with a 4-3 record, heading into a bye week before taking on the Clemson Tigers on Nov. 1

